At Jpn vs Ned, 3 Ajax players, 2 Japanese, 1 Dutchman & cassette maker nostalgia

Of the three Ajax players who will be seen in action at the Netherlands vs Japan game at Dallas, Arlington, 2 are Japanese, including brand new captain Ko Itakura.

Japan have faced an almost last minute change of plans after captain Endo Wataru couldn’t recover from the squad due to an aggravated left foot injury on Thursday (11 June) and left the Nashville, Tennessee camp speaking only to Itakura, so as to not disturb preparations. Many tears were shed when they found out given the Liverpool midfielder is much loved. But Endo announced his international retirement, handing reins to Itakura.

Itakura was Ajax’s first Japanese signing ever, though many Japanese and Koreans play for Dutch clubs.

The other Amsterdam-based Ajax Japanese is Takehiro Tomiyasu. For the Dutch, it’s Wout Weghorst- with enduring fame of his goal against Argentina in 2022.

But when the club teammates meet at a World Cup on opposite sides, it’s always intriguing. “Of course, we’ve talked about it. Mainly in a normal and relaxed way, not really in a joking way,” Tomiyasu told the Ajax website when asked if there’s banter. “A lot of the Dutch players in the squad asked us about the World Cup and about Japan’s strengths,” he admitted.

For Itakura, the dream comes with responsibility as Japan are tagged as dark horses. The team players told ESPN they were seriously looking at winning the World Cup “and not there for fun.”

Japan had famously declared 2092 as the year by when they needed to win the World Cup, when the J League started in 1992. The target has been pulled back to 2050, though current players reckon they can get it done in this edition even.

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The change of captain was a setback, but the Japanese are known for their resilience. “We are always together and never leave anyone behind,” ESPN quoted them as saying.

Shortly after, Endo posted on Twitter, “Since being injured, I have done everything within my powers so I have no regrets. Obviously, it hurts that I will not be playing at this World Cup. But since the Qatar World Cup, I have led this team as captain and am proud to see us mature into a group capable of trying to win the World Cup. This team is truly a fantastic team. I am convinced they will overcome any and all obstacles and take us to see a view we have not seen before.

“I am now retiring from national team activities. So, from hereon I will support Japan as one of the fans. I have no doubt that there will come a time when Japan win the World Cup.”

Itakura who was picked by Manchester City at the start of 2019, had first been loaned out to FC Groningen, another northern Eredivisie Dutch club.

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However the red and white of Ajax was his second stint in Holland after coming from Bundesliga.

However there were other connections between Ajax and Japan, the club noted. Ajax played am Intercontinental Cup match in Tokyo on November 28, 1995. With the victory, after penalties against South American champions Grêmio, Ajax claimed their second world championship on Japanese soil, the club wrote.

The most quaint connection though was a jersey sponsor. “…And speaking of history, thirteen years earlier, TDK became Ajax’s first shirt sponsor. The manufacturer of cassette tapes and electronics has its roots in Japan. The partnership lasted until the 1990/1991 season. Between 1982 and 1991, numerous iconic Ajax moments took place with the name of the Japanese sponsor emblazoned on the famous shirt,” Ajax noted.