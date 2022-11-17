FIFA World Cup: Nearly 150 players will represent countries other than their nations of birth

There’s not a lot that Miconge was known for except decades of bloody violence that displaced hundreds of thousands. One man changed that by merely kicking a ball.

Eduardo Camavinga was born at a refugee camp of this town in Cabinda, an oil-rich enclave in Angola that – according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – ‘is separated from the rest of the country by a strip of Congolese territory.’ For 27 years, the province was embroiled in a conflict between the government and separatist rebels.

Camavinga was two when his family fled the country in the middle of a civil war and became refugees in France. Eighteen years later, the 20-year-old, a Champions League winner with Real Madrid, will make his FIFA World Cup debut for his adopted country when the defending champions face Australia on November 23 (IST).

In a way, Camavinga’s story is similar to many of his French teammates, who are either born in or can trace their roots to Africa. The contribution of immigrants is what made their World Cup triumph in 2018 so special: Kylian Mbappe, who has risen to become one of football’s biggest stars, came from a mixed Algerian and Cameroonian background; the families of N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba – both of whom will miss the Qatar World Cup due to injuries – hail from Mali and Guinea respectively.

The French squad has a similar composition this time as well, with a dozen players in their squad being of African origin.

Equally intriguing this time is the reverse migration – the phenomenon of players born in France who will represent other countries in Qatar.

And that’s what makes the World Cup a fascinating playground for anthropologists. It is, of course, a quadrennial football festival. It, at the same time, is also a window showcasing how the world around us is moving and raises thought-provoking questions about the idea of nationality and how everything is intertwined.

There’s a Frenchman in Germany, a German in the Welsh side, which is flush with players born in England, whose most exciting young player is of Nigerian descent. There’s Africa-born talent sprinkled across the world and there are France-born players dominating the African teams’ line-ups.

Only four out of the 32 teams have all players born in their own country – Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Nearly 150 footballers from the 28 other teams will not be representing countries of their birth, an outcome of FIFA rules that allow players to switch nationalities if they have played no more than three competitive matches for a country before turning 21 or represent a country of their family’s origin.

With 37 players, France is the biggest exporter

And so, even as Didier Deschamps sees his options thinning with one injury blow after another to his squad, there will be no dearth of ‘French’ players in Qatar. With 37 players across nine countries, excluding the French team, the defending champions are also the biggest exporters of talent at this World Cup.

Thirty-three out of these 37 players will represent an African nation, pointing to the fact that a lot of French players who were deemed not good enough for Les Bleus have turned to the country of their origin, which in turn is also linked to colonial history.

Senegal will rely on nine players born in France in their push to venture into territory no other team from Africa has before – the World Cup semifinals. Tunisia has 10 French-born players in its ranks while Cameroon has eight. There’ll also be a French flavour to Portugal (Raphael Guerreiro), Germany (Armel Bella-Kotchap), Spain (Aymeric Laporte) and Qatar (Karim Boudiaf).

It’s further evidence of France being a conveyor belt of talent, especially the Parisian suburbs where most of these players hail from. Author Simon Kuper has argued that the region produces ‘more talent than Asia, Africa and North America combined.’ The reason, he wrote in a piece for ESPN in 2017, was two-fold: one, the fathers (most of them immigrants) devoting their lives to turning their kids into multimillionaire players; and two, the ecosystem.

“In these densely-packed suburbs, playgrounds are full of kids escaping their cramped apartments to kick around. Even in the smartphone era, many of them put in the 10,000 hours of practice required to become top-class without being distracted by vacations or violin lessons,” Kuper wrote.

It’s a lot like Mumbai’s maidans effortlessly producing cricketers.

The African flavour

Yet, Africa, despite being unable to put together a team that’s reached the semifinals, continues to influence teams across the world. More than 50 Africa-born or African-origin players are spread across 11 teams – excluding sides from the continent – that’ll compete in Qatar.

And while France continues to rely heavily on its immigrant population, there are eight African-origin players in Germany, who were criticised for their treatment of immigrant players four years ago. After an early exit in Russia, there were calls for the country’s football officials to resign after they blamed Mesut Ozil – the Turkish-born attacker – for the debacle. Germany’s religious leaders pointed at the public sentiment towards immigrants, which they claimed had ‘soured after the refugee influx’.

In a paper published by European Sociological Review, analysing the multi-ethnic German football team, authors Meier, Henk Erik and Marcel Leinwather argued that the national team has often been seen as a ‘role model for the successful integration of immigrants in Germany’ after the changes to nationality laws, although ‘problems of acceptance’ remained.

In this context, how the country reacts to the team’s success – or failure – remains to be seen.

But not just France and Germany, the best players in the line-ups of the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia, among others, have roots in Cameroon, Sudan, Ghana, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Nigeria, Congo, Ivory Coast and other African nations.

Many of them came to their adopted lands as refugees. Like Garang Kuol, the Australian forward whose family fled South Sudan, moved to Egypt for six years where he was born in 2004, before leaving for Australia as refugees. The families of Kuol’s two other teammates, Thomas Deng and Awer Mabil, too fled South Sudan during civil unrest before ultimately settling down in Australia.

Their stories are similar to Camavinga’s. And like the Angola-born French international, they too would be aiming to put the nondescript towns of their birth on the world map.