FIFA World Cup: Ahead of clash with Argentina, Salah leads the field in chances created

Most Egyptian hopes will be centred on Mohamed Salah when the Pharaohs take on defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16 clash in Atlanta. It’s expected as well as the Liverpool legend is the most high-profile player in the line-up and would be expected to replicate, in some sense, what Lionel Messi would do for the South American giants.

Salah has had to manage a hamstring issue throughout the World Cup campaign and though he has managed just one goal in the tournament – against New Zealand in the group stage – he did convert a penalty in the tie-breaker against Australia with a delightful Panenka kick.