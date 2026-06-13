Yellow card given, revoked, then given to another player: What happened?

VAR Carlos del Cerro Grande asked on-field Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to go to the pitch-side TV screen. Makkelie subsequently revoked his decision and gave a yellow card to Almiron for ‘simulation’, a euphemism for diving. (AP Photo)

The United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay on the opening night of 2026 World Cup action on American soil was a historic occasion, but history of a different sort was also made in the game when a yellow card was handed, then revoked before being brandished on a player of the other team.

The match saw the first intervention by the video assistant referee (VAR) for mistaken identity at the World Cup, and US defender Tim Ream was the beneficiary.

The 38-year-old had been booked after a tackle on Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron. Despite his protests, the free kick was taken before VAR Carlos del Cerro Grande asked on-field Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to go to the pitch-side TV screen. Makkelie subsequently revoked his decision and gave a yellow card to Almiron for ‘simulation’, a euphemism for diving.