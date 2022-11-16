Notable absentees from FIFA World Cup: Pogba, Salah, Haaland, Ibrahimovic and Italy

Just four days are what separates the globe from one of the most unique FIFA World Cups of modern times. All eyes will be on Qatar as the Middle-Eastern country puts the might of an entire nation to ensure that the tournament is a success.

But spare a thought for the top players who will miss or are on the verge of missing out on the spectacle, some due to their countries failing to qualify and some due to various injuries. As the month-long extravaganza begins, here is a list of the most prominent players who will not make it to this year’s showcase of the immortals.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

The most talked about player of the past few months, the Premier League’s highest goal-scorer, Norway’s Erling Haaland is easily the biggest name to be missing from the World Cup. Norway finished third in their World Cup qualification group, behind the Netherlands and Turkey. At a young age of 22, Haaland has a long way to go before he hangs up his boots, but his national team’s performance doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

The last time Norway qualified for the big stage was in 1998 in France, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16. If nothing changes in the future, Haaland could find himself in an unenviable list of great footballers who failed to kick a ball at the World Cup.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

The Liverpool talisman has been having a pretty mediocre season at Liverpool and on top of that, the Egyptian King will be watching the World Cup from home as his country failed to qualify for the tournament. Egypt were eliminated by Senegal on penalties in the qualification stage, where Salah missed a crucial penalty and saw his former Reds teammate Sadio Mane book his spot at the grand tourney.

That must have hurt Liverpool’s main man, who had an injury- affected 2018 World Cup in Russia where they were eliminated at the group stage. Salah will now have to wait for 2026 which could well be his final chance to make an impact at the World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

Sweden’s mercurial striker missed out on his third and probably final World Cup after his national team was eliminated by Poland in the qualifiers. The AC Milan star has had his club season ravaged by injury and recently hit 41 years of age. Ibrahimovic might still want to play at the 2026 World Cup, but that seems highly unlikely. The wear and tear of playing football at the highest level has finally caught up with the Swede who, if rumours are to be believed, might retire soon. If that is the case, he will retire without winning the Champions League or a World Cup in a career glittering with accolades.

The whole Italian team

Azzurri fans will have to watch the second straight World Cup without their national team as mighty Italy failed to qualify after losing to North Macedonia in perhaps the most unlikely result in the qualifiers. A team with a glut of superstars like Marco Verrati, Gianluigi Donnarruma and Federico Chiesa, who are the reigning European champions, will now have to aim for 2026. There are a lot of upcoming players who will be chomping at the bit to make an impact in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but it’s more or less curtains for the senior members of the squad like Leonardo Bonucci who will be 39 in 2026. Expect Italy to field a more youth-oriented defence at Euro 2024, which might give fans an idea of what to expect from the four-time world champions.

Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante (France)

Paul Pogba will be sidelined for the World Cup after failing to recover from surgery on his damaged meniscus, and the timeframe for his return is yet to be decided. The French talisman has had a nightmarish season after joining Juventus from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. He picked up the knee injury in preseason and is yet to play a single minute for his new (old) club. The World Cup miss is the latest blow to a player who has had to deal with his fair share of controversies in professional and personal spheres, including his brother Mathias accusing him of using black magic spells on teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Another huge miss for the French squad will be human engine Ngolo Kante, who was instrumental in Les Bleus title triumph four years ago. Kante has made just two appearances for his club Chelsea this season due to a hamstring injury. After surgery, he was confirmed to be out for four months. Along with Pogba, Kante’s unavailability might force France to turn to youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni to fill the gaps in midfield.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell (England)

James, 22, is the latest England right-back to succumb to injury with fellow RB Kyle Walker getting fit just in time for the tournament. James was ruled out with a knee injury on October 11 while playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League and will miss the World Cup with the timeline of his return earmarked at eight weeks.

His Chelsea and England teammate Ben Chilwell also joined him on the list of notable absentees in the Three Lions’ World Cup squad when a hamstring injury during a Champions League match with Dinamo Zagreb ruled him out.

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Jota is a victim to the high-intensity footballing action week in, week out with the forward injuring his calf muscle in Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City. Even though the Reds won that match, Jota had to be carried off the field on a stretcher with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming shortly aftrwards that he will miss the World Cup.

Timo Werner and Marco Reus (Germany)

Germany striker Werner will consider himself very unlucky with the timing of his injury. The attacker, who was a certainty to lead the German attack, had left Chelsea for old club RB Leipzig in the summer to get more playing time in order to secure a spot in the World Cup. But fate had other plans as an ankle injury during a Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk sidelined him for the rest of the year.

His German teammate Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund will also miss another major tournament after aggravating an ankle injury against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Since 2011, the now 33-year-old midfielder has made 48 appearances for his country and missed the 2014 World Cup as well as the 2016 Euros. He featured at the 2018 World Cup where Germany were eliminated at the group stage. It looks unlikely that Reus will be around when the 2026 World Cup rolls in.

Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina)

Argentina’s only notable miss at the World Cup will be midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who will undergo surgery after picking up an injury while playing for Villarreal against Athletic Bilbao. Lo Celso, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, suffered a hamstring tear and has been described as an irreplaceable player by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.