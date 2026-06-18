FIFA World Cup: Mexican forces intercept drone near South Korea’s training camp

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said that it was unfortunate that a drone was spotting flying over their training base ahead of their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against hosts Mexico in Guadalajara. AP reported that Mexican military forces intercepted and brought down the drone and Hong said that it was good that the object was in the sky before the team had started working on their tactics for the match.

South Korea’s match against Mexico is set to take place on Thursday (Friday, 6.30am IST) at the Guadalajara Stadium, the fourth of the second round of group games at the ongoing World Cup. “So yesterday, during our training, there was a drone in the sky and we came to know about the fact,” Hong said at a news conference Wednesday.