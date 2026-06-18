FIFA World Cup: Mexican forces intercept drone near South Korea’s training camp

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said that it was unfortunate that a drone was spotting flying over their training base ahead of their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against hosts Mexico in Guadalajara. AP reported that Mexican military forces intercepted and brought down the drone and Hong said that it was good that the object was in the sky before the team had started working on their tactics for the match.
South Korea’s match against Mexico is set to take place on Thursday (Friday, 6.30am IST) at the Guadalajara Stadium, the fourth of the second round of group games at the ongoing World Cup. “So yesterday, during our training, there was a drone in the sky and we came to know about the fact,” Hong said at a news conference Wednesday.
“But fortunately, it was right before we practiced our tactics. So it did not impact us significantly. But while we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing. So what happened was unfortunate.”
According to AP, military forces used specialised equipment to detect an “unregistered drone” near the South Korean camp, prompting them to “neutralise” it, a Mexican federal agent said. It was not clear if the drone was trying to spy on the South Korean team ahead of the game.
The operation to take down the drone was part of Mexico’s security operation for the World Cup known as “Plan Kukulkan”, involving about 100,000 personnel from federal and local military and police forces. Included in the plan are early warning systems, security measures at stadiums, airports, roads and hotels, and protection protocols for teams, officials and fans.
South Korea and Mexico started their respective campaigns on the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener after which South Korea beat Czechia 2-1. The tournament is being hosted by Mexico, the United States of America and Canada.