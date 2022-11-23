FIFA World Cup: Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland, Mexico settle for goalless draw

Robert Lewandowski had never scored at the World Cup and Guillermo Ochoa simply refuses to pick the football from his own net when the biggest tournament comes around. Therefore it was no real surprise when the Mexican custodian saved the star striker’s penalty, the only real attempt either of the teams had on goal, in a 0-0 draw in their Group C encounter at Stadium 974 on Tuesday.

The Poland-Mexico clash skyrocketed in importance after Saudi Arabia took one look at the script and decided that their role in this World Cup needed a rewrite or two.

The game began exactly as one believed Poland would operate. They were content when Mexico kept the ball, allowed them to stay on the flanks and waited for crosses to be dropped in from those areas or the Mexicans to cut in and take a few pops at Wojciech Szczęsny’s goal.

It was almost like the golden opportunity provided to the Poles by Saudi Arabia hours earlier was known to everyone but them.

Mexico, on their part, were all about width. Their flanks were overloaded and they constantly kept switching the ball. However, there was some dissatisfaction towards their approach from a smattering of their own supporters who wanted a little more direct style to the Mexican attack and could be heard groaning when a pass went sideways or back. The first 30 minutes of the game passed with no real chances created by both teams but Mexico definitely being the better of the two sides.

The Central Americans continued to grow into the game. They pressed frantically if they lost the ball in the final third of the pitch, never letting Poland gain time and space when in possession. But when the Mexicans won the ball, their final ball was all that was missing as the half came to a close with the score still firmly lodged at 0-0.

Big miss

Poland have become masters of grinding out wins. They’re known to sit and wait until a moment of opportunity beckons. That moment presented itself in the 55th minute. Hector Moreno pulled Robert Lewandoski in the box and while initially not seen by the referee, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system put matters into Chris Beath’s hands. It took a few seconds but the verdict was a penalty to Poland and a yellow card to Hector.

Up stepped Lewandowski. Never having celebrated a goal at the World Cup but now with the best opportunity that could ever drop into his lap. Facing him was yet another legend in Ochoa. The Mexican goalie, who gained cult status when he made eight saves against Germany at the 2018 World Cup, now had to stop another monster in Lewandowski. And Ochoa did just that, diving low to his left and putting a strong palm in front of a weak shot to make the Polish striker’s wait for a World Cup goal extend further.

For a team that barely seemed like they were trying, that was the golden opportunity that the Poles let slip from their hands. They fashioned no other real chances, nor did they ever seem like a genuine threat to the Mexicans.

Mexico, on their part, controlled the game with their relentless press and energy moving forward. But their efforts were rarely rewarded and an insistence on playing through the flanks allowed any and all opportunities to be swiftly extinguished by the Poles, who had congregated in the middle of the park. A draw was a fair result for both but not many would have complained if Mexico had taken the honours. Both teams took one point apiece and have essentially given Argentina the reprieve they were hoping for. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, top the group with three points after the first round of group matches.