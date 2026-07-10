FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe misses from penalty spot vs Morocco

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou dives to stop a penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe, right, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kylian Mbappe scuffed a chance to pip Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race after he missed a penalty against Morocco in the first quarterfinal on Thursday. In the 28th minute, France was awarded a penalty which Mbappe stepped in to take. His shot, however, was relatively tame as Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou guessed the right way and pulled off a save to keep it 0-0.

The goalkeeper was kept busy throughout the half as he saved a powerful low drive from Mbappe and as well as shots from Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Digne as both sides went into half time with the score at 0-0. If Mbappe had scored from the spot, he would have gone over Argentina legend Messi who has 8 goals, who incidentally has also missed two penalties in this World Cup. Mbappe would also be on 8 strikes but would have topped the charts because of his 2 assists as opposed to Messi’s 1