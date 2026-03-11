FIFA World Cup: Infantino says Donald Trump assured him that Iran football team can come to USA

President Donald Trump is presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center. (AP Photo)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that American president Donald Trump has assured him that the Iranian football team can come to the USA for the FIFA World Cup later this year. USA and Israel are currently in the middle of a war with Iran, having killed the Asian country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei with a targeted bombing.

The FIFA World Cup will start in 93 days. The event, from June 11 to July 19, is being co-hosted by Canada and Mexico.

The Iran men’s football team is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and then face Belgium on June 21. Iran will finish their group against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.