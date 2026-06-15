Hydration break ‘not really something I like’ says Netherlands captain Van Dijk

The hydration breaks during each half of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a topic of discussion going into the tournament and continues to be one after it has gotten underway. Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk said after their opening match of the tournament against Japan that he understood why viewers may not like and it may not be needed in every match either.

“I think hydration breaks are really interesting. I was obviously watching almost all of the games up until today. I think every time going to commercials is a bit, not really something that I like,” Van Dijk told reporters after the thrilling 1-1 draw.