FIFA World Cup: How France and Argentina hope to counter each other’s attacking threat

While the spotlight firmly remains on the Kylian Mbappe-Lionel Messi showdown in the World Cup final, it is the ability of both teams to counter the attacking threats of the opposition that will likely decide where the trophy goes.

Both teams have reached the final on the back of performances that might not be world-class but just enough to get them over the line, against opposition that were either never up to their levels at key moments or simply didn’t turn up their best performances on the big occasion. It has resulted in both teams reaching the final, but carrying obvious flaws that can be exploited by the other.

France concede possession

France’s performances against England and Morocco gave more away than they would have liked. When they are leading a game, frailties start to appear in their play, in particular, their ability to hold onto possession. The French midfield trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann have found a way to be effective in providing enough creativity to create chances, but as a unit, are often unable to keep the ball and move it around, especially when teams are pressuring them.

The lack of possession puts tremendous pressure on their backline – pressure that they’ve managed untill now. Against Morocco, French defenders were throwing in goal-line tackles left and right. Ibrahim Konate currently has 22 tackles and interventions for the French while only appearing for 90 minutes three times this tournament. Morocco came far in this tournament but it was a lack of quality attacking options that was eventually their downfall against France.

Argentina does not provide that same cushion of comfort. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, with nine goals between them, are respectfully, not Youssef en-Neysri.

Slow Argentine backline

If France’s backline has somehow survived the pressure that its midfield lets onto them, the Argentine backline has issues of its own. For this World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni has adopted a three-man backline with Nicolas Otamendi, Christian Romero and Lisandro Martinez. He has also gone with two at the back with Otamendi and Romero.

The trouble though is that none of his combinations have the means to keep up with the acceleration of Mbappe, should the French winger find space ahead of him to run.

Scaloni’s solutions have continued to evolve as the tournament has gone on. He matched Louis van Gaal’s formation when teams were struggling to break it. He then overloaded the middle of the pitch with four midfielders against Croatia. Against the French, Scaloni is likely to go with the four-midfielder combination again. Argentina’s midfield could make the difference as Nahuel Molina could now get support from Rodrigo de Paul on the right. Mbappe can also be exposed as a weakness by the Argentine defence if Molina routinely bombs forward and is effective in his wing-play. Achraf Hakimi forced France to play Mbappe in the middle and put Marcus Thuram on the wings and while risky, Argentina could play that game as well.

Griezmann vs Fernandes

An intriguing defensive battle in the middle of the pitch between two offensive creators could very well be the highlight of this match. On one hand, you have Enzo Fernandes, a key figure in the revival of Argentina following the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the group stage. Adept at managing possession, and linking play from midfield to the offensive line, Fernandes will most likely be tasked to be on Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has been the offensive revelation of this tournament. A move to midfield has not dimmed his creativity with the French playmaker bagging three assists at this World Cup and creating 3.5 chances per game, the most among all players at this edition. What’s been refreshing to see has been his defensive work.

Six ball recoveries against England and nine against Morocco – this is the Griezmann that Argentina will worry about most after Mbappe. Putting Griezmann on Fernandes could be a French plan against Argentina.

Countering Messi

Numbers might be France’s best friend in countering Messi. Through this tournament, Messi has chosen to be a peripheral figure on the wings and has joined play at key moments. It is crucial in those key moments to not let him go up against French left-back Theo Hernandez alone.

The left-sided midfielder closest to Messi – either Rabiot or Youssouf Fofana – has to constantly help Fernandez in marking Messi and not let it become a ‘Gvardiol v Messi to the goal’ situation. Putting multiple bodies in front of the Argentine main man is key to stopping him from advancing into the middle of the pitch – or in case, he still manages to, unbalancing his run while reaching those key areas.

According to Opta Analyst, Messi has faced 259 high pressures at this World Cup. Expect that number to go higher as the trio of Hernandez, Rabiot and Tchouameni prepare to counter his threat.