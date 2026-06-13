FIFA World Cup: How Brazil are relying on player tracking technology

Five-time champions Brazil face 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, hoping to get off to a good start as they look to win the covetted title for the first time since 2022. And among the tools the Carlo Ancelotti-coached team has been relying on is player tracking technology. Guilherme Passos, head of sports science for Brazil, has spoken about how the coaching staff uses the data around the clock to analyse the national team players.

“On a daily basis, when we are not with the players, we communicate with the clubs and they send us the players information from the tracking system. So it’s easy to integrate in our database and to analyse the players when they are not with us. We know exactly where the players are in this transition process,” Passos told BBC in an interview.