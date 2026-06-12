FIFA World Cup: How a shared border with Spain shaped Morocco’s football

Many of their top players have blossomed while playing in the Spanish system, even as they come back to their roots

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiJun 12, 2026 10:06 PM IST
Morocco midfielder Brahim Diaz (10) celebrates after a goal with teammates during an international friendly soccer match against Norway, Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo)Morocco midfielder Brahim Diaz (10) celebrates after a goal with teammates during an international friendly soccer match against Norway, Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Spain and Morocco are literal neighbours. Their football is enmeshed – six Spain-born players will turn out for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Spain is the only European country whose autonomous regions sit on the African continent – the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Cueta being Morocco’s land neighbours. The narrow Strait of Gibraltar in the Mediterranean is anyway less than a 15-km boat-ride away, but if one stood atop Mount Tidghin, the tallest peak of northern Morocco’s Rif range, in Al Hoceima city, one might see Spain on the horizon on a clear day.

Like a beautiful vista beckoning from not too far, the Spanish dream has seen many Moroccans cross over, with second generations playing football in the Spanish system.

For those like Brahim Diaz, Morocco’s lynchpin at the 2026 World Cup, it was a nudge from history and a push from geography that saw the influential Malaga-born forward returning to play for Morocco in 2023.

When Morocco broke Spain’s 15-match unbeaten streak record in 2025, Brahim had been their top scorer, finding the net in every match till the semis of the African Cup of Nations. Then he botched a panenka penalty in the final against Senegal. But the Real Madrid midfielder was back to his prolific ways in the warm-up game against Norway this week.

His origin story has a panenka backspin too, from Morocco to Spain, and back to Morocco. At least a dozen top footballers playing in Europe are of the same Rifian descent – like his father Sufiel Abdelkader, who was born in the Melilla district of Spain. However, Brahim’s mother, Patricia Diaz, came from Malaga on one of Spain’s many southern sea-curves facing Morocco.

Melilla, the melting pot, even boasts of about 100 Hindu Sindhis – traders settled from 200 years ago, alongside Jews, Muslims and Christians. But it was its adjacency, a 10.3 km-long fenced land border, to the Rif, where Moroccan Berber Arabs live, that made it wild and colourful, given the intricately woven economies.

Story continues below this ad

In her 2017 Qantara piece on the northeastern Rif mountain people, Susanne Kaiser wrote on the black-market economy around Ceuta-Melilla. She wrote how Rif women set off early when the enclave gates opened, to buy up contraband cigarettes, alcohol and electronics from tax-free resales in the Spanish enclaves, and returned each evening carrying up to 90 kg on their backs. Often, this was the only source of income for Rif families, in a Moroccan region neglected by rulers in Rabat.

Tough locale

The Rif mountains, a dead end between the Mediterranean to the north, with Algeria to the east and the Atlantic to the west, had been even more notorious – it was the largest exporter of Hashish since 1980s, “even out-doing Afghanistan,” Kaiser writes. Its hemp farmers, who produced half the world’s hashish a decade ago, didn’t pocket the money, of course. Middlemen and drug lords thrived, bringing corruption and even terror due to its back-of-beyond topography, with the nearest road 70 km away and the cash crop that had pushed out olives and figs.

Unemployment and lack of prospects meant fleeing to Europe – Spain was so close – became a perennial Rifian dream. Many Rifians had lived in Melilla for generations, even as the culture altered and it became a Spanish protectorate – one that Madrid insisted on keeping as its own, granting it autonomous status, given it was on a different continent altogether. Others shifted to Melilla before proceeding to the Spanish mainland. It’s how Brahim Diaz was born in Spain, but in proximity to his Moroccan heritage.

Their talisman, Achraf Hakimi, was born in Spain too, but to migrant parents from further west in Morocco.
Through lineage, youth academies, development teams, first breaks and loan spells, Brahim Diaz’s journey can be traced from Morocco – Melilla – Malaga – Manchester – Madrid – Milan – Madrid – Morocco. Childhood visits to Nador in the Rif region influenced him enough when he had to choose between Spain’s U21 and Morocco.

Story continues below this ad

Now, Morocco is under his spell. He’s learning Arabic, heralded the coming of 5G to Morocco on billboards, and left fans swooning when he celebrated a goal against Mali with a Riffian dance move from Nador.

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who was born to Riffians in The Netherlands, was eligible for both, but picked Morocco in 2013.

While Diaz can slot in on any flank for the team ranked seventh by FIFA, and Hakimi remains influential, Moroccan fans are emboldened to think their team can even beat Brazil on Sunday in their 2026 World Cup opener. On a vox populi by BRFootball, a fan explains, “They think it’s Pele’s Brazil and Ronaldo Nazario is still playing. Nah. We are the new Brazil. We are not African Brazil. We are the world’s Brazil.”

Morocco is Africa’s Spain, for sure. Which isn’t a bad moniker either.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments