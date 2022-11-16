FIFA World Cup Team Guide: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia to face one another in Group D

Thirty-two teams, 832 players, and eight groups of four countries each. After one of the most controversial build-ups, the football World Cup gets underway in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Indian Express takes a close look at each of the 32 teams, taking a look at their strengths, weaknesses, the player who can be their X-Factor, what would be the best-case scenario for them as well as the best (and the most catchy) phrase for the country’s football glossary.

Here, we analyse Group D, which comprises France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Australia

2018 World Cup: Group Stage

Expectations

For a team that has one of the worst records in FIFA World Cup history – they have won only two of their 16 encounters in five World Cup appearances with the second-highest loss rate in World Cup history (63%) – Australia’s primary target will be to get out of the group stage. They have only done it once before, in Germany in 2006, and even though they have momentum on their side with a last-minute qualification, their form does not indicate much of an ability to cause upsets.

In-camp with @cammy_devlin 🙌 He catches us up on the last few days, and his chance to pick the brain of a 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝.#GiveIt100 #Socceroos @Tim_Cahill pic.twitter.com/zmfKic1sPq — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 16, 2022

What works

Youth, energy, and good form are all on Australia’s side. Just six months ago, the side’s poor form had been met with calls for manager Graham Arnold to be sacked, but a miraculous turnaround in qualifying – they had only won one of their previous six before they scored wins over UAE and Peru to make it through – has come to fruition after he embraced of the younger players. Despite stalwarts like goalkeeper Mat Ryan, midfielder Aaron Mooy, and defender Trent Sainsbury, it is the younger talents – like Garang Kuol and Marco Tilio– who could benefit from Arnold’s usual reliance on transition and getting in behind opposition defences.

What doesn’t

Their 15 goals from 10 matches was the highest in their World Cup qualifying group, but their fragility at the back became a menace in the business end of the group. They dropped a lead thrice in their last seven games, which saw them win only twice, despite being in control against the likes of Oman and China. Having been here before, both Denmark and France were in their group in 2018, and fragility at the back could be disastrous for the Socceroos.

X-Factor

Ajdin Hrustic

One of very few players of the Australian squad that actually plays elite-level European football, attacking midfielder Hrustic’s creativity could be central to the team’s chances. His left foot can whip crosses and transition through balls with ease – both of which could play a crucial role in the team’s attacks. Arnold is known to set his teams up in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 which is well structured with few open spaces. Attacking intent is not on top of the priority list, and Hrustic’s ability on the ball and especially on set pieces – he has scored two free kicks for Australia to go with his dangerous in-swinging corner – could be crucial in picking up a surprise win.

Language of football- Worm burner: Born out of sports like golf, ruby, and Australian Rules football, this is one of the few English language words exclusively part of Australia’s football glossary. It is used to define a shot – usually a long-ranger – that is hit hard and low, and sticks to the grass on its way to goal, ‘burning the worms’ in its path. For goal attempts in and around the D, it is considered the most potent weapon.

Advertisement

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs France (12.30am); Nov 26: vs Tunisia (3.30 pm); Nov 30: vs Denmark (8.30 pm)

France

2018 World Cup result: Champions

Expectations

Despite the fractured buildup and off-field controversies, given the talent in this French side alone, it is hard to say that they will not be eyeing a title defence. A deep run, at the very least, will be expected from a team of big personalities. A tricky encounter against a solid Denmark team in the group stage is in the way, slipping up there could make them runners-up of their group and lead to a potential Round of 16 against an in-form Argentina.

What works

Having two of the five best players in the world leading their attack is no small feat. Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe will both be expected to bag plenty of goals and good interplay. Mbappe, in particular, will need to be very effective in using his pace to get in behind teams when the French defence sits deep. Given Deschamps’ more pragmatic approach, they will not create a high volume of high-quality chances. But with the star duo up front and creative support from the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Christopher Nkunku and Antoine Griezmann, goals should be expected.

In short: an increasingly high injury list. The balance of France’s team was born from a midfield pivot of Pual Pogba and N’Golo Kante, both of whom are injured and ruled out of the World Cup. Additionally, Rafael Varane is in a race against time to be fit for the showpiece event, and Lucas Hernandez is currently out and could decrease their options. Injuries have prompted Deschamps to give chances to the younger players, and even attempt to play a back three, both experiments that may be on show in Qatar.

X-Factor

Advertisement

Aurelien Tchouameni: All eyes will be on Mbappe, given his mercurial talent and off-field issues, but the base of France’s team will lie in the balance that Tchouameni could provide in midfield. In on a hefty 80-million-euro fee, he has fit in remarkably well at Real Madrid, and looked like a sharper, more creative version of Casemiro. While he will not be able to replace the defensive acumen of, say, N’Golo Kante, his energy, positional awareness, and ability to break up play, combined with technical flair on the ball could be an entirely new option for the team. In partnering either fellow Real Madrid teenager Eduardo Camavinga, or Lens’ Seko Fofana, he will be at the centre of France’s progression play in midfield. A breakthrough tournament for Tchouameni could be key for France’s title hopes.

Language of football- Champagne football: While tactics and national identity evolve over time, each national team’s style of play form a huge role in their identity. Be it Total Football of the Netherlands, tiki-taka of Spain, or Catenaccio of Italy. And in essence, the broad principles that have dictated the French style of play can be found in the birth of Champagne Football by coach Albert Batteux in the 1950s.

A style of play categorised with free-flowing attacks, as well as the belief in the supremacy of individual talent that can create the most ‘beautiful football’. Deschamps’ current side, and their pragmatic approach, may seem like a stark departure. But in embracing the talent of his team being able to stitch together precise movements and brilliant goals, the Frenchman has not moved away from the country’s traditional style of play, just reinvented it into a more robust, winning formula.

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Australia (12.30); Nov 26: vs Denmark (9.30 pm); Nov 30: vs Tunisia (8.30 pm)

Denmark

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

Expectations

After an excellent semifinal finish at the Euros last year, as well as a great run in the UEFA Nations League, expectations are high for Denmark this year. Kasper Hjulmand’s side clashes with defending champions France in one of the matches of the group stage, a true test of both teams who have had polar opposite buildups to the tournament. Denmark will be looking to go deep in the knockouts at least, attempting to equal their best-ever finish – quarterfinal in 1998. A possible Round of 16 against one of the favourites, Argentina, could be looming on the way.

What works

Advertisement

Denmark’s defensive resolve is their biggest strength coming into the tournament. Hjumland usually opts for a back three, consisting of the experienced Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen, and captain Simon Kjaer, with Kasper Schmeichel in goal. Wing backs push high up and the two-man pivot has Tottenham’s ever dependable Pierre-Emile Hojberg as the holder. The team is incredibly resolute, and they are often hard to break through. They conceded just three goals in 10 games in World Cup qualification, and just five in their six Nation League games against the likes of Croatia and France.

What doesn’t

Hjumland has not settled on an attacking lineup that is consistent and effective yet. Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen have been played as target man up top at times, and a more fluid front line with the likes of Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius have also been attempted. Much of the creative burden has lied on star man Christian Eriksen, whose recent performances with Manchester United would have Danish fans excited about their World Cup prospects, but finding goals in this team has been a challenge.

X-Factor

Advertisement

Andreas Skov Olsen: While the team’s record in defence has been solid, there isn’t much reliability up top, which would make Olsen’s recent form a huge bonus. A silky winger with a lethal left foot who can play as an inverted 10 in Hjumland’s preferred 3-4-3, he’s scored in two of Denmark’s last three, and his 11 goal contributions in 16 appearances for Belgium’s Club Brugge, te biggest surprise package of the Champions League this year, showcase his end product. This Danish side will need a consistent goal threat, and while the lineup may be fluid, Olsen could play a big role in finding the net and menacing opposition defences.

Language of football

Pindsvine Fodbold (Hedgehog Football): The Danish version of ‘Park the Bus’, the term is born out of lesser teams in the Danish leagues playing a more dogged, defensive style of football. This term used in Denmark as an insult, not necessarily for a defensive approach that targets space, but for an inferior tactical one, where teams have no plan but to defend deep and play the ball long. Don’t be surprised to hear this term thrown around when the team meets Didier Deschamps’ conservative and pragmatic French side that builds on the counter attack.

Advertisement

Fixtures: Nov 22: vs Tunisia (6.30 pm); Nov 26: vs France (9.30 pm); Nov 30: vs Australia (8.30pm)

Tunisia

2018 World Cup: Group stage

Expectations

In a tough group alongside two top European teams in Denmark and defending champions France, Tunisia’s primary goal will be to be able to make it to the knockout stages for the first time in the nation’s history. With a not-so-solid Australian team in the mix, Tunisia should not finish last in their group, which, all things considered, could be a good tournament if they score a few memorable goals, moments, and wins.

What works

The country’s blend of youth and experience is likely to be on their side. Tunisia have a bunch of stalwarts like Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, and Ellyes Shkhiri integrated into the team. Coach Jalel Kadri emphasises structure and rigidity, which has helped them keep clean sheets in nine of their last 10, and the collective experience of these players is likely to help. Experience will lead the way but exciting youngsters like Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri and Montassar Talbi are likely to add the energy and push to cause a few upsets.

African stars all geared up for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆 3️⃣ @Fsfofficielle lions are ready to carry Senegal through the FIFA World Cup 🦁 pic.twitter.com/WTauY4GqEe — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 15, 2022

What doesn’t

Despite being in relatively good form, Tunisia’s lack of experience on the big stage, taking on high profile teams with higely talented players, remains limited. And in Qatar they are likely to run into that hurdle again, despite being in desperate need of scoring an upset. The off-field distractions will likely hurt as well. If the Tunisian government’s interference in the operation of the football federation is assumed as an interference with the body’s working, FIFA could ban the country from the tournament.

X Factor

Youssef Msakni: Their captain and leader, Msakni was sorely missed during the country’s bid to make it out of the group stage in 2018 in Russia. With 87 caps, his experience is crucial, but him, alongside Wahbi Khazri are also the two main attacking threats of Kadri’s structured 4-3-3 system. He usually comes in clutch, even scoring the goal that took Tunisia to the quarterfinal at AFCON this year. Add to that the fact that he is more familiar with Qatar’s conditions, playing in the Qatar Stars League for the last 11 years, and his ability in front of goal could be crucial for his side.

Language of football- Marwaha (Revolving Fan): It is hard to decipher where Arab football lexicon originated, but its use is common across the Middle East and North African region. This phrase, literally translating to a rotating fan, is used to describe a stepover, a skill most associated with skillful Brazilians, but among Tunisian, it may be associated with winger Wahbi Khazri. The Montpellier forward’s dribbling skills are well known, and his use of the Marwaha, will be met with plenty of applause.

Fixtures: Nov 22: vs Denmark (6.30 pm); Nov 26: vs Australia (3.30 pm); Nov 30: vs France (8.30 pm)