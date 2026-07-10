FIFA World Cup: Mbappe draws level with Messi in Golden Boot race as France beat Morocco 2-0, reach semifinal

Goals by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele helped France cruise to a 2-0 win over Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the Gillette Stadium in Boston. Mbappe scored in the 60th minute while and then provided the assist just six minutes later as Dembele doubled France’s lead.

While Morocco had nearly as much of the ball as France for much of the game, the same couldn’t be said about the impact at the other end. France always looked far more likely to score and Morocco even got a let off when Mbappe failed to convert a penalty in the 28th minute. Noussair Mazraoui brought Mbappe down in the box when it had looked like the French captain was all set to score in the 25th minute of the match. Mazraoui had no complaints at all when the referee pointed to the spot for the penalty, neither did any of his Moroccan teammates. Strangely enough, though, there was a long and arduous stoppage in the game as the video assistant referee (VAR) checked the call. The check went on for more than three minutes and when Mbappe could finally take the kick, it was a rather tame one that Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved with ease.