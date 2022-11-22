FIFA World Cup finally witnesses a contest, Netherlands two shades better than Senegal

A curling cross, a superbly-timed run and a glancing header. That’s all it took for The Netherlands to turn the tide in their favour and win their opening FIFA World Cup match against Senegal 2-0 on Monday.

Frenkie de Jong seemed to be struggling the entire match since missing a great opportunity in the 19th minute. He was struggling with his positioning and a style of play he is not accustomed to. But he did what he does best, though it came late, in the 84th minute.

With Senegal pushing deeper and deeper, De Jong had the ball at the edge of the Senegal box, with plenty of space around him. Instead of going for a shot, he perfectly picked out Cody Gakpo’s run, playing in a brilliantly-weighted, curling, teasing cross. Gakpo, who timed his run to perfection, connected with a glancing header past the onrushing Edouard Mendy from the edge of the six-yard box to give his team the lead.

Super substitute Davy Klaassen then put the game beyond doubt deep in injury time (90+9) by making the most of an error from Mendy. A shot from Barcelona man Memphis Depay, who also came off the bench, was parried into the path of Klaassen who made no mistake, striking it home on the follow-up.

A lot was expected of 23-year-old Gakpo and he managed to live up to the expectations in some style. The 6ft 2in winger, whose father is from Togo and whose mother played rugby for the Netherlands, made a decisive run into the box to get the opener, but it was his decision to stay at PSV at the start of the season is what sees him reap rewards.

With Manchester United, Southampton and Leeds all circling, he sought the counsel of Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal advised Gakpo that in a World Cup year he should prioritise minutes at PSV over the unpredictability of the Premier League.

Gakpo decided to stay and has become an indispensable member of the Netherlands squad with a remarkable return of 13 goals and 17 assists so far for PSV this season, the leading combined tally out of any player in the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie.

After two one-sided games in the tournament, it finally seemed like the World Cup properly began. The Netherlands have bigger names on paper but Senegal, who were on a high after their Africa Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year, troubled the Dutch defence marshalled by the ever-imposing, no-nonsense Virgil Van Dijk.

Senegal have had a fairytale 2022 which began by them beating Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties to win the AFCON for the first time. They then had to do it again in their World Cup qualification match. Coached by Aliou Cisse, captain of the team which shocked world champions France at the 2002 World Cup, Senegal have great group o players. They have goalkeeper Mendy and his Chelsea teammate Kalidou Koulibaly who is a strongman in defence. Their midfielders Nampalys Mendy of Leicester City and Idrissa Gueye of Everton make Senegal a force to reckon with.

Of course, there’s nobody as experienced and talismanic as Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane. A tibia injury means his World Cup was over before it started, the toughest blow that Senegal had to deal with yet, especially since he was inspirational and instrumental in them reaching the World Cup.

With Mane injured, it was Watford hero Ismaila Sarr, who was shouldering Senegal’s attacking responsibilities. And he was an extremely imposing figure, troubling the might of Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt.

But Mane’s absence was felt. Senegal made ample spaces and created a myriad of chances but lacked that final finish which Mane is known for.

While Netherlands will breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that they’ve just about managed to escape with a win, Senegal will have to find their flourish in front of goal against USA and Wales if they are to make it out of their group.