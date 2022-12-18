scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup Final: Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane doubtful for summit clash against Argentina

There are doubts over the fitness of both Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud after the pair were not included in a team for France's closed training session.

France's Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane and teammates during the warm up before the match. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

France striker Olivier Giroud and defender Raphael Varane are doubtful for the Sunday’s World Cup final after they were “excluded from Didier Deschamps” final training side on Saturday, the Daily Mail has reported.

France will face Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium.

Varane is known to have suffered from a virus that has gone around the French camp but was thought to have recovered, yet L’Equipe report that Dayot Upamecano trained ahead of him on Saturday.

Read |At World Cup, Olivier Giroud shows there’s nothing wrong with Go Karting

Marcus Thuram also came into the side for Olivier Giroud, who became France’s record goal scorer earlier in the tournament and scored the winner in their quarter final victory win over England.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Chaos & Some Home TruthsPremium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Chaos & Some Home Truths
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable
Tavleen Singh writes: Why Rahul Gandhi is rightPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why Rahul Gandhi is right

It is possible both have only missed training as a precaution, but it still leaves the French in a tricky position ahead of their second consecutive World Cup final.

A win on Sunday would be historic for Didier Deschamps’ men. It would make him the first manager to win back-to-back World Cups since 1938, and Kylian Mbappe the youngest to win two tournaments as a player since Pele.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

France manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged that the stadium is likely to feel like a home game for Argentina.

Advertisement

Deschamps, who won the World Cup as France captain in 1998 and as a manager in 2018, said: “I’m fine being alone in the world — that doesn’t bother me.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:59:09 am
Next Story

Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 18: Latest News
close