FIFA World Cup Final: Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane doubtful for summit clash against Argentina

France striker Olivier Giroud and defender Raphael Varane are doubtful for the Sunday’s World Cup final after they were “excluded from Didier Deschamps” final training side on Saturday, the Daily Mail has reported.

France will face Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium.

Varane is known to have suffered from a virus that has gone around the French camp but was thought to have recovered, yet L’Equipe report that Dayot Upamecano trained ahead of him on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram also came into the side for Olivier Giroud, who became France’s record goal scorer earlier in the tournament and scored the winner in their quarter final victory win over England.

It is possible both have only missed training as a precaution, but it still leaves the French in a tricky position ahead of their second consecutive World Cup final.

A win on Sunday would be historic for Didier Deschamps’ men. It would make him the first manager to win back-to-back World Cups since 1938, and Kylian Mbappe the youngest to win two tournaments as a player since Pele.

France manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged that the stadium is likely to feel like a home game for Argentina.

Deschamps, who won the World Cup as France captain in 1998 and as a manager in 2018, said: “I’m fine being alone in the world — that doesn’t bother me.”