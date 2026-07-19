FIFA World Cup full list of winners and finals results: Argentina eye 4th title

FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's a look at all the results from the World Cup finals since 1930 as Argentina face Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJul 19, 2026 09:00 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi's Argentina and Yamal's Spain clash in the final in New Jersey on Sunday. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi's Argentina and Yamal's Spain clash in the final in New Jersey on Sunday. (AP Photo)
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Lionel Messi’s Argentina are on the hunt for a second successive FIFA World Cup title as they take on a rock-solid Spain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night.

The Albiceleste have relied on a string of miraculous comeback wins through the knockout stages, beating Cape Verde (3-2), Egypt (3-2), Switzerland (3-1), and England (2-1) en route to their seventh final and a second in consecutive editions after lifting the title in Qatar in 2022, beating France on penalties.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup: Every plan to stop Messi has failed. Spain has one more shot

Messi’s Argentina are aiming to be the first team in 64 years to defend the title since Brazil clinched their first two World Cup wins in 1958 and 1962.

The Albiceleste won their first title on home soil in 1978, beating the Netherlands 3-1 in the final in Buenos Aires. A Diego Maradona-inspired unit then lifted the crown once again eight years later in 1986 before Messi ended a 28-year wait in 2022.

Meanwhile, Spain are featuring in only their second World Cup final since lifting the crown in their maiden appearance in 2010, pipping the Dutch 1-0 in Johannesburg.

FIFA World Cup Finals: Full list of winners and runners-up

Year Winners Score Runners-up Venue Location
1930 Uruguay 4–2 Argentina Estadio Centenario Montevideo, Uruguay
1934 Italy 2–1 (a.e.t.) Czechoslovakia Stadio Nazionale PNF Rome, Italy
1938 Italy 4–2 Hungary Stade Olympique de Colombes Colombes, France
1950 Uruguay 2–1 Brazil Maracanã Stadium Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1954 West Germany 3–2 Hungary Wankdorf Stadium Bern, Switzerland
1958 Brazil 5–2 Sweden Råsunda Stadium Solna, Sweden
1962 Brazil 3–1 Czechoslovakia Estadio Nacional Santiago, Chile
1966 England 4–2 (a.e.t.) West Germany Wembley Stadium London, England
1970 Brazil 4–1 Italy Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico
1974 West Germany 2–1 Netherlands Olympiastadion Munich, West Germany
1978 Argentina 3–1 (a.e.t.) Netherlands Estadio Monumental Buenos Aires, Argentina
1982 Italy 3–1 West Germany Santiago Bernabéu Madrid, Spain
1986 Argentina 3–2 West Germany Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico
1990 West Germany 1–0 Argentina Stadio Olimpico Rome, Italy
1994 Brazil 0–0 (a.e.t.)
(3–2 pen.)		 Italy Rose Bowl Pasadena, California, United States
1998 France 3–0 Brazil Stade de France Saint-Denis, Seine-Saint-Denis, France
2002 Brazil 2–0 Germany International Stadium Yokohama, Japan
2006 Italy 1–1 (a.e.t.)
(5–3 pen.)		 France Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany
2010 Spain 1–0 (a.e.t.) Netherlands Soccer City Johannesburg, South Africa
2014 Germany 1–0 (a.e.t.) Argentina Maracanã Stadium Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2018 France 4–2 Croatia Luzhniki Stadium Moscow, Russia
2022 Argentina 3–3 (a.e.t.)
(4–2 pen.)		 France Lusail Stadium Lusail, Qatar
2026 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States

Most FIFA World Cup titles won

5: Brazil (1958, ’62, ’70, ’94, 2002)

4: Germany (1954, ’74, ’90, 2014)

4: Italy (1934, ’38, ’82, 2006)

3: Argentina (1978, ’86, 2022)

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