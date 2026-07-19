FIFA World Cup full list of winners and finals results: Argentina eye 4th title

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi's Argentina and Yamal's Spain clash in the final in New Jersey on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are on the hunt for a second successive FIFA World Cup title as they take on a rock-solid Spain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night.

The Albiceleste have relied on a string of miraculous comeback wins through the knockout stages, beating Cape Verde (3-2), Egypt (3-2), Switzerland (3-1), and England (2-1) en route to their seventh final and a second in consecutive editions after lifting the title in Qatar in 2022, beating France on penalties.

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Messi’s Argentina are aiming to be the first team in 64 years to defend the title since Brazil clinched their first two World Cup wins in 1958 and 1962.