Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia. (AP) Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia. (AP)

Russian punk band ‘Pussy Riot’ claimed responsibility for a pitch invasion during the soccer World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow on Sunday after four people briefly interrupted the game. “Hello everyone from the Luzhniki pitch, it’s cool here!” they wrote in posts on their Twitter and Facebook accounts almost immediately after the event.

