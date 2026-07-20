Ugly brawl breaks out between Argentina and Spain players after World Cup final

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was shown a red card after the whistle was blown to mark the end of the 2026 World Cup final which they lost 1-0 to Spain 1-0 on Sunday. In some ugly scenes that followed the end of the match, Paredes was seen brawling with Spain defender Eric Garcia and Gavi.

It is unclear what the provocation was but in videos floating on social media, Garcia can be seen falling on the ground in the seconds after the referee blew the final whistle. He then gets up and has heated words with Paredes who then proceeds to push Garcia away with a hand on the latter’s neck. Additionally, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina also reportedly seemed to punch a Spanish substitute in the stomach right after the final whistle.