Hazardous air quality hits FIFA World Cup 2026 final as smog engulfs New York-New Jersey

The Statue of Liberty in Jersey City, New Jersey, and the One World Trade Center tower in New York City are seen through a cover of wildfire smoke from New York Harbor. (Reuters)

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 builds toward its grand finale at SoFi Stadium, residents of New York and New Jersey, along with thousands of travelling fans, are grappling with growing health concerns just days before the summit clash. Officials have issued an air quality alert, warning of hazardous conditions across the region.

The sudden deterioration in air quality has been traced to smoke drifting from wildfires raging across Canada, which has blanketed the skies over a vast stretch of the United States, from the Midwest to the Northeast. According to a Reuters report, thick smoke from hundreds of fires has prompted authorities to urge residents to stay indoors wherever possible and avoid the polluted air.