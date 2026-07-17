Hazardous air quality hits FIFA World Cup 2026 final as smog engulfs New York-New Jersey

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 builds toward its grand finale at SoFi Stadium, residents of New York and New Jersey, along with thousands of travelling fans, are grappling with growing health concerns just days before the summit clash. Officials have issued an air quality alert, warning of hazardous conditions across the region.
The sudden deterioration in air quality has been traced to smoke drifting from wildfires raging across Canada, which has blanketed the skies over a vast stretch of the United States, from the Midwest to the Northeast. According to a Reuters report, thick smoke from hundreds of fires has prompted authorities to urge residents to stay indoors wherever possible and avoid the polluted air.
The SoFi Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set to host the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, July 19 (12:30 AM IST on July 20). The situation took a turn for the worse just as Spain arrived in New Jersey on Wednesday night, a day after their semifinal victory over France in Texas, as per BBC reports.
Spain trained outdoors on Thursday and appeared largely unfazed by the conditions. The team has not issued any statement expressing concern. Argentina, meanwhile, remained in Georgia following their semifinal win over England and are scheduled to begin training in New Jersey on Friday afternoon, according to the BBC.
In New York, where the sky was tinged with an orange haze and the air smelled acrid, local officials urged residents to limit their outdoor time and cautioned the elderly, pregnant women and people with other risk factors, such as heart and lung disease, to remain inside.
“Today is expected to be the worst day of this event,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a gathering on Thursday. “At ‘unhealthy’ levels, everyone – not just people with asthma or heart conditions, not just older adults – everyone may feel health effects. So today, every New Yorker should take precautions.”
The city was handing out free KN95 face masks at hundreds of libraries, police precincts and firehouses, the mayor said.