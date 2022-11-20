scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

FIFA World Cup: England Wags instructed to dress modestly in Qatar

Wives and girlfriends of England's World Cup squad have been instructed to ditch short skirts and low-cut tops during their stay in Qatar.

(L-R) Katie Goodland is Haryy Kane's wife; Aasha Attwood is Jack Grealish's girlfriend; Marcus Rashford with his fiancee Lucia Loi. (Instagram)

As per the media reports, the wives and girlfriends of the England football team has been told to dress modestly during their stay in Qatar for the World Cup.

The warning has been given to the English team’s partners because of Qatar’s strict laws.

According to dailymail.co.uk: “Short skirts and low-cut tops are among the outfits that one stylist has told the Wags to leave behind to help them dress modestly.”

“Tight shorts and revealing skirts have also been advised against.”

The WAGs have been told they should consider a scarf to wear around their necks.

The dailymail.co.uk has also reported that Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos, John Stones’s partner Liv Naylor and Marcus Rashford’s fiancée Lucia Loi (above) all sought help ahead of arriving for England’s first World Cup match against Iran on Monday.


England stars’ partners are all set to be travelling in £1bn luxury World Cup cruise ship for the World Cup in Qatar.

Footballers’ wives and girlfriends are due to be among 6,762 guests on board the brand new MSC World Europa.

Five-star packages to stay on board while the vessel is docked off the coast of Doha cost up to £6,000.

England is in group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales and is expected to get out of the group and Southgate’s men are amongst the favourites to win the trophy.

England will start their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21st November in Doha. Next up is a clash against Gregg Berhalter’s US, with the mouth-watering clash against near-neighbours Wales the final game on November 29.

