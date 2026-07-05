When was the last time Mexico and England faced each other at the World Cup?

England hold the edge having won four of the last five matches that they have played against Mexico. (Reuters Photo)

Hosts Mexico take on the ever capricious England side in a much awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. El Tri will enter the game on a 4-game winning streak, with the side yet to concede a goal in this tournament and will hope to continue their momentum by upsetting the Three Lions.

But before today’s much awaited encounter between the two nations, when was the last time these two faced one another at the tournament?

The previous and only clash between the two happened at the 1966 World Cup, which England hosted and remains the only edition of the tournament that they won. It was a Group 1 match, which took place on July 16, 1966 at Wembley Stadium, in London. England entered the game under immense pressure after playing a stalemate with the two-time champions Uruguay five days earlier. The North Americans were also looking for their first win of the tournament after playing a 1-1 draw with France on the first matchday.