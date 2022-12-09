FIFA World Cup: England have to stop Mbappe

Quarterfinal 4: England vs France

Al Bayt Stadium, 12.30am (Sunday)

Average age: England: 25.9; France: 26.6

Average height: England: 5’9”; France: 6’

Likely starting 11:

England (4-3-3)

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

France (4-2-3-1)

Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, (Theo) Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Defining area: Midfield battle

England will try to assume control of the match from the very beginning, as they have throughout this tournament. They try to gain control through a high defensive block.

France build up their attacks by forming a 4-3-3 structure, with Tchouameni dropping as a single pivot behind Griezmann and Rabiot. The Juventus midfielder is unlikely to be the solution to England’s press, so Griezmann will be dragged in deeper. Taking Griezmann further away from the goal is only good news for England.

England however press in their natural 4-3-3 shape. The wingers, however, begin in much more narrow positions while the midfielders push up high. They will look to remain compact as their defensive structure shifts from side to side. England wingers look to close the passing lane to the fullbacks while they advance on the centre-backs with Harry Kane. This creates a much more aggressive high press, which can overwhelm the most experienced of defenders.Key Battle: Walker v Mbappe

If you think you have to stop France, the focus will naturally be on stopping Kylian Mbappe. Stopping him will be key to England’s hopes of reaching consecutive semi-finals at a World Cup. France are unbeaten in Mbappe’s 13 starts at major tournaments – winning all nine at the World Cup – and he has been directly involved in 12 goals in those fixtures.

Walker has already come up against the fierce pace of Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr and Wales’ Dan James, but neither can prepare him for Mbappe.

Kyle though, perhaps not as quick as he was a few years ago, is rapid and among the best in the world at defensive recovery runs. He will need to defend well in one-on-one situations and will likely be dependent on the support of team-mates like Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice or John Stones to stop Mbappe.