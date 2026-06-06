FIFA attempts to ease fan anxiety with in-stadia sensory rooms

* A 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON match resulted in a cardiac arrest of a fan, after a penalty was awarded against Nigeria, which spiked his cortisol levels.

* A study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that in Germany, during the 2006 World Cup they hosted, “the incidence of cardiac emergencies was 2.66 times that during the control period.”

* BBC reported in an Oxford University study that tested saliva from Brazilian fans during their historic 7-1 loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup that levels of the hormone cortisol rocketed during the home defeat in the semi-final.

It isn’t exactly new that watching football can prove to be dangerous, as it increases blood pressure and strain on the heart. Diehard fans can cop the worst of it, if they are enmeshed too deep into the sentiment of identifying with a team, and go further than that to acutely feel a sense of doom concentrated in 90 minutes (or 120 minutes + penalties at worse), should results not go their way. Sudden negative turnarounds, or even something as basic as a delay in reaching your stadium seat, can also prove stressful.