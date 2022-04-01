scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Live Updates: Idris Elba starts proceedings

FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 live streaming latest updates: There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament.

Updated: April 1, 2022 9:49:59 pm
FIFA World Cup Draw Live, FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw live streaFIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Discover what groups the 32 nations will be playing in. (AP)

FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Live Updates: Coaches and soccer officials have gathered in Qatar for Friday’s draw for the Middle East’s first World Cup. There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.

The show at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center starts at 9.30 p.m. IST and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.

However, yesterday it all began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup. Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates below.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 live: Catch all the live updates from the Doha Convention Centre in Qatar.

21:47 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw Live Updates: Idris Elba starts proceedings

Idris Elba has begun his presenting duties and the ceremony has started with dancers jumping through hoops and now freestylers juggling the new World Cup ball, the Al Rhia. Egyptian songstress Sherihan delivers a welcome in Arabic. “We welcome the entire world with open arms.”

21:39 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw Live Updates: A closer look at the trophy

A closer look at the price. The holy grail in football history. The trophy to immortalize them all. The FIFA World Cup

21:34 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw Live Updates: A look at the Pots

Pot 1 Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2 Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3 Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4 Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Peru/UAE/Australia.

21:09 (IST)01 Apr 2022
21:01 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw Live Updates: Qatar and FIFA criticized harshly ahead of World Cup draw:

Qatar’s record of protecting the rights of migrant workers — who have built tens of billion of dollars of projects needed for the World Cup — and its criminalization of homosexuality was aired by Lise Klaveness, the newly elected head of soccer in Norway and one of the few women ever to lead a FIFA member federation.

21:01 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw Live Updates: Stadiums built but scrutiny endures for Qatar World Cup head:

A dozen years of defending Qatar’s suitability to host the World Cup can leave Hassan Al-Thawadi exasperated at the enduring glare of scrutiny and the accusatory, rather than celebratory, tone.

21:00 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings:

Qatar gets the top-seeded slot given to the World Cup host nation despite being ranked No. 51. The other top-seeded teams are Brazil, Belgium, defending champion France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

20:59 (IST)01 Apr 2022
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw from Doha.

FIFA World Cup Draw Live, FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw live stream FIFA World Cup draw live streaming: A total of 32 teams will fight for the ultimate trophy in Qatar later this year.

FIFA World Cup draw live streaming and updates: The highly anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. As per the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions protocols, 28 pre-qualified teams will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on March 31st, 2022. As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner. A detailed overview of the draw procedures is available here.

