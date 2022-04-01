FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Live Updates: Idris Elba starts proceedings

FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Live Updates: Coaches and soccer officials have gathered in Qatar for Friday’s draw for the Middle East’s first World Cup. There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.

The show at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center starts at 9.30 p.m. IST and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.

However, yesterday it all began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup. Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates below.