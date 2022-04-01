FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch

FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Live Streaming Online: The highly anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. As per the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions protocols, 28 pre-qualified teams will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on March 31st, 2022. As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner. A detailed overview of the draw procedures is available here.

The footballing extravaganza will kick off on November 21, 2022, and culminate with the final on December 18, 2022.

Qualified Teams: Qatar (Host), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, USA, Mexico.

Here is all you need to know about the telecast of FIFA World Cup Draw 2022:

Where will the FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 will take place on Friday, April 1.

What time will the FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 start?

The FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 will start at 21:30 PM IST.

Where can I live streaming the FIFA World Cup Draw 2022?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 will be available on the Voot website and app.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Draw 2022?

The FIFA World Cup Draw 2022 will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.

