No IOC scrutiny for Infantino over Trump’s intervention at FIFA World Cup

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he intervened to get FIFA to allow Folarin Balogun to play the hosts' FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium. (AP Photo)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino won’t be investigated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for US President Donald Trump’s role in overturning the suspension of an American player after he had received a red card in the previous match, the Olympic body has said. The IOC said that decisions made during the World Cup was beyond its jurisdiction and it hence cannot investigate Infantino’s alleged lack of political neutrality.

The statement comes after a complaint was made by a London-based NGO formally complained to the IOC ethics commission about Infantino. United States forward Folarin Balogun had been handed a red card in their round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the mandatory one-game ban was then overturned by FIFA. In the minutes after FIFA announced the decision, reports emerged of Trump having influenced the decision. Trump later admitted to having a conversation with Infantino over telephone to allow Balogun to play in USA’s round of 16 fixture against Belgium, which they lost 4-1.