The world body annulling the red card to USA forward Folarin Balogun, after a call from President Donald Trump, before the Round of 16 game against Belgium, and what transpired in the game between Argentina and Egypt have prompted many fans to believe in conspiracy theories. (AP)

Politics is never far from the football pitch, but events before and during the ongoing FIFA World Cup have taken matters to another level, to the extent that the line between the two has been blurred considerably.

The world body annulling the red card to USA forward Folarin Balogun, after a call from President Donald Trump, before the Round of 16 game against Belgium, and what transpired in the game between Argentina and Egypt have prompted many fans to believe in conspiracy theories and alleging that forces away from the turf have a hand in deciding winners and losers.

“After the Balogun affair, who knows which decisions are legitimate and can be trusted, and which can’t?” Simon Chadwick, professor of Afro-Eurasian sport at the Emlyon Business School in Shanghai, told Al Jazeera.