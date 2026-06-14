FIFA World Cup day 3 recap: Brazil held by Morocco; Qatar steal a point

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, right, fails to stop a shot from Brazil's Vinicius Junior who scores his side first goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo)

It took two moments of brilliance to seal the fate of the Brazil versus Morocco game. It was a 1-1 draw at the end. But an entertaining one. In the 21st minute of their FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday, Ismael Saibari scored from a delightful chip over the on-rushing Alisson Becker after being released on goal with the passes of the tournament so far: a through ball from Brahim Diaz which raced past two Brazil central defenders, and then slowed down just in time for Saibari to get to it before Alisson and lift it over the keeper’s body.

But Morocco’s joy was short-lived. Vinicius Junior, playing on the left wing for Brazil, had some magic of his own to sprinkle on the game. Just 11 minutes after Morocco took the lead, Vinicius was released on the left flank by Bruno Guimares, got to the ball, cut it back, beat Morocco’s Neil al Aynaoui with a delightful slight of foot, and then smashed a curling effort into the roof of the net!