FIFA World Cup day 3 recap: Brazil held by Morocco; Qatar steal a point

It took two moments of brilliance to seal the fate of the Brazil versus Morocco game. It was a 1-1 draw at the end. But an entertaining one. In the 21st minute of their FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday, Ismael Saibari scored from a delightful chip over the on-rushing Alisson Becker after being released on goal with the passes of the tournament so far: a through ball from Brahim Diaz which raced past two Brazil central defenders, and then slowed down just in time for Saibari to get to it before Alisson and lift it over the keeper’s body.
But Morocco’s joy was short-lived. Vinicius Junior, playing on the left wing for Brazil, had some magic of his own to sprinkle on the game. Just 11 minutes after Morocco took the lead, Vinicius was released on the left flank by Bruno Guimares, got to the ball, cut it back, beat Morocco’s Neil al Aynaoui with a delightful slight of foot, and then smashed a curling effort into the roof of the net!
It was a battle between the World No 6 and the World No 7! It was supposed to be a test for both teams. The world wanted to see if Morocco’s semi-final appearance at the last World Cup in 2022 was a flash in the pan. And the world wanted to know if the Brazil team’s best days are behind them. After all, the five-time champions have not won the World Cup since 2002.
A Group C battle between a veritable giant of the sport and a bonafide giant-killer in the form of Morocco fizzled out in the second half.
In the shape of Morocco we had the surprise semi-finalists from Qatar 2022. In Brazil, we had a side that has won the World Cup five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). But their last title came 24 years ago.
The Atlas Lions, who are the African champions, have won just five World Cup games. Brazil have five World Cup titles. But since 2002, Brazil have reached the semifinal once, and everyone in the world remembers that they lost 7-1 to Germany at home.
Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi when asked before the game if Morocco would approach the game as underdogs, had said: “In a match like this, in a tournament like the World Cup, there are no favourites. It’s 50-50. It’ll come down to the smallest of details, to which team are more clinical. We hope it will be us.”
The Switzerland game against last World Cup’s hosts, Qatar, also ended in a 1-1 draw. Switzerland will feel hard done by the scoreline after Qatar scored the equalisers with just over a minute left for the full-time whistle.
It was Boualem Khoukhi, who headed the ball in, for the goal. Earlier, Breel Embolo was brought down by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada in the box.
Since the Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina game also ended in a 1-1 draw yesterday, we have all four teams on the same points, goal scored and goals conceded in Group B!