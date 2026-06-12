FIFA World Cup Day 1: Mexico win game of 3 red cards; Haiti’s jersey red flagged

Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo)

The FIFA World Cup began in Mexico City on Thursday night (Friday morning in India) with a power-packed series of performances from local Mexican artists and a show-stopping performance from a certain Shakira during the Opening Ceremony. Salma Hayek was a surprise performer.

But the real headline act of day 1 of the FIFA World Cup proved to be the clash between Mexico and South Africa which the host nation won 2-0. It was a game that saw plenty of drama.

Lots of sombreros were flung in the air by Mexican fans before the game started. But the 80,000+ fans truly lost their minds when Julian Quinones scored in the ninth minute for Mexico to give the home country a 1-0 lead. The 29-year-old Quinones was born in Colombia, and currently plays in the Saudi league. In Saudi Pro League, he was the top scorer this season. He was one of six starting players who made their World Cup debut for El Tri.