Friday, Dec 09, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Croatia knock Brazil out after 4-2 win on penalties

This is now a second consecutive World Cup quarter final exit for Brazil, who lost 2-1 to Belgium at Russia 2018.

Croatia's players celebrate after the penalty shootout at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

After staying level for 120 minutes plus extra time, Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 in the penalty shootout to knock the five time champions out of the 2022 World Cup in the first quarterfinal on Friday, December 9.

The two teams were unable to get on the scoresheet in regulation period of 90 minutes, leading to a third extra time at the 22nd edition of the tournament. Neymar Jr. would break the deadlock towards the end of the first half of extra time to score his 77th goal for the Selecaos and draw level with Pele as the team’s top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

With just four minutes left in the second half of extra time, Bruno Petkovic equalised for the 2018 runner ups, taking the game to a third penalty shootout at Qatar 2022.

In the shootout, while Croatia scored all four of their penalties via Nikola Vlasic, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic, Brazil missed three as Rodrygo, Neymar and captain Marquinhos missed from the spot.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 11:34:42 pm
