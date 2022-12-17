scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in third place play off

The 2018 runner ups finished third at the World Cup for a second time in their history.

Croatian players celebrate after teammate Mislav Orsic scored his side's second goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

2018 FIFA World Cup runner ups, Croatia finished their Qatar 2022 campaign with a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third place play off, making it the second time in their World Cup history that they’ve finished third after their 1998 run in France.

Croatia took an early lead seven minutes into the game with Josko Gvardiol heading in a well worked set piece routine. The 1-0 lead would be extremely short lived as Achraf Dari quickly made it 1-1 from five yards out after a Hakim Ziyech inswinging free-kick was unwittingly looped towards his own goal by the head of Majer.

With halftime quick approaching, Croatia took the lead in the 42nd minute via a Mislav Orsiv curling shot from the left that went beyond Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and in off the post as the eventual winner.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Going into the match after losing their respective semifinals to Argentina and France, both Croatia and Morocco were in on the offensive looking for a top three finish. Croatia bested Morocco in terms of possession (51-49) as well as total shots (12-8).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

Morocco would come close to scoring in the final seconds via Youssef En-Nesyri, whose header from the six yard box hit the top netting.

In an unfortunate incident, Andrej Kramaric, who had scored a brace for Croatia against Canada in the group stage was forced off the field following an injury in the second half.

The two teams had of course begun their tournament facing each other in Group F, sharing points in a 0-0 draw.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 10:25:14 pm
Next Story

Lionel Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of World Cup final

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 17: Latest News
close