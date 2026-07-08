FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs Switzerland heads to penalty shootout

Colombia's Luis Suárez, left, and Switzerland's Nico Elvedi battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Colombia versus Switzerland game has gone into a penalty shootout after 120 minutes at Vancouver on Wednesday were unable to seperate a winning team. Whichever team emerges victorious, their reward for winning a closely-contested game will be a battle against defending champions Argentina on Saturday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game went into penalties after neither side could score in 90 minutes, or the extra time afterwards.

Here’s how the Colombia vs Switzerland penalty shootout went

Colombia take 1-0 lead: Juan Quintero successfully converts the penalty!

Switzerland level at 1-1: Granit Xhaka scores. Vargas got a hand to the ball, but the ball sneaks in anyway!