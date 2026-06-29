FIFA World Cup: Canada score last-gasp winner to become 1st team in Last 16

A later 92nd minute winner from Stephen Eustaquio helped co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA World Cup become the first team to secure a spot in the Round of 16 after overcoming South Africa. The match looked destined to be decided in extra time or penalties, when Eustaquio slotted his shot to the right of the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams at the Los Angeles Stadium.
“You guys are Canadian heroes! Canadian heroes!” Canada coach Jesse Marsch was heard telling his players in a huddle after the final whistle.
It was a battle between two teams that had never made it to the knockout phase of a World Cup before this – and Canada will now continue their World Cup journey. They will face the winner of the Netherlands versus Morocco clash in the last 16.
It was a heartbreaking end to the campaign for South Africa. Ronwen Williams pulled off five saves for South Africa while their opponents had 12 attempts including seven on target. But eventually, his resistance broke as Eustaquio’s shot snuck past him.
“We worked a lot to get this victory. We really wanted to give this win to all the Canadians. We just kept believing and kept pushing. It was an amazing goal, but when I shot I felt everyone shot with me. Everybody put a little bit of power on it and it went to the back of the net, so I’m very happy,” Eustaquio said afterwards.
“We will try to make Morocco and Netherlands [Canada’s potential last-16 opponents] see our game and feel, if they go through, they’re going to get the hardest game they’re going to face in this World Cup. I think we did an amazing job and it’s going to be an amazing game next week.”
The game also saw Canada receive a boost when star Alphonso Davies finally made a substitute appearance in the 75th minute. He came on for his first World Cup action after missing group play with a hamstring injury.
The playmaking Bayern Munich defender missed group play after injuring his hamstring last month for the third time this year, but finally returned in the same stadium where he tore a knee ligament in March 2025 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
Davies immediately made the best pass of the day to set up Promise David for a golden chance, but he hit it wide.
(With inputs from AP)