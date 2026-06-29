FIFA World Cup: Canada score last-gasp winner to become 1st team in Last 16

Players of Canada celebrate after Stephen Eustaquio scored the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 football match between South Africa and Canada in Inglewood, near Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

A later 92nd minute winner from Stephen Eustaquio helped co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA World Cup become the first team to secure a spot in the Round of 16 after overcoming South Africa. The match looked destined to be decided in extra time or penalties, when Eustaquio slotted his shot to the right of the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams at the Los Angeles Stadium.

“You guys are Canadian heroes! Canadian heroes!” Canada coach Jesse Marsch was heard telling his players in a huddle after the final whistle.

It was a battle between two teams that had never made it to the knockout phase of a World Cup before this – and Canada will now continue their World Cup journey. They will face the winner of the Netherlands versus Morocco clash in the last 16.