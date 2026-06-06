‘Beer should be better in 2026’: WC to boost global sales by a billion pints

Temporary fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage is set up outside SoFi Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to drive an additional one billion pints of beer consumed worldwide, providing a much-needed boost to an industry that has struggled with declining sales and shifting consumer habits in recent years, according to a study by US investment bank Jefferies.

The tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will add 568 million litres to global beer consumption, representing a 0.3% increase in total industry volumes for the year. Jefferies analysts described the mood simply: “After five successive years of volatility, beer should be better in 2026.”

The expanded format is a significant factor. With 104 matches scheduled compared to 64 in Qatar four years ago, the tournament is roughly 62% larger, runs 39 days rather than the approximately 32 days of previous editions, and features 48 teams instead of 32. More matches mean more drinking occasions, particularly in bars and pubs where the impact is most directly felt. Off-trade consumption, meaning beer bought at supermarkets and drunk at home, is expected to remain largely flat.