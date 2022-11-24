While You Were Asleep: Belgium beat Canada but Kevin De Bruyne left mystified, France suffer another setback

Belgium earned a scrappy 1-0 win over Canada after Michy Batshuayi scored the tournament’s first goal for the Red Devils and Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty late on Thursday night.

Despite dominating the world’s second-ranked team in Canada’s first World Cup match since 1986, the Canadians fell to Belgium as Batshuayi scored on a quick counter in the 44th minute. Belgium, who on paper seemed like the stronger of the two teams, looked lackluster on-field, but somehow managed to eke out a win over an energetic Canadian side.

Even numbers revealed how Canada outplayed them. Belgium had only nine attempts on goal while the Canadians had 21. Canada’s 5-2-3 system couple with constant high line to press Belgium hardly gave the Belgians any breathing space.

The result could have been different if Alphonso Davies converted from the spot-kick in the 11th minute after Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco handled the ball. But Courtois denied Davies a historic score by stopping his weak spot-kick.

Belgium sit top of the pile in Group F after Croatia were held to a 0-0 draw with the North African side at the Al Bayt Stadium earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

‘I do not know why I won man of the match’

However, neither Belgium’s goalscorer nor goal saver were named Man of the Match. Instead, the award was presented to Kevin de Bruyne, who had an ordinary outing and even misplaced a few passes. After receiving the award, the Belgian admitted that he did not understand why he was awarded Man of the Match.

‘We didn’t play well enough as a team. I do not know why I won the man of the match, maybe because of my name,” he was quoted as saying to reporters.

Lucas Hernandez leaves the World Cup

Lucas Hernandez has torn his ACL and is out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The defender sustained a knee injury in France’ 4-1 win over Australia in Group D. Hernandez had limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin’s opening goal for Australia. With Lucas Hernandez ruled out of the tournament due to a serious knee injury, his brother Theo is now the only real left-back left in the squad.