Argentina: The Comeback Connoisseurs at FIFA World Cup 2026

There is no singular plausible explanation for Argentina’s penchant for comebacks.

England’s late goals against DR Congo and Norway can be directly attributed to tactical tweaks from coach Thomas Tuchel. Spain, in their ranks, possess a player who has made the role of a super sub his forte — Mikel Merino. Argentina, however, are not one-dimensional. They could rely on pure individual brilliance, like Julian Alvarez’s 112th-minute strike against Switzerland, or alternatively, could lure opposition into believing they could nick a late goal only to hit with a devastating counter, like the one which resulted in Enzo Fernandez’s injury time winner against Egypt.

Existing in a dimension where a solitary footballing strategy no longer applies, the connoisseurs of comebacks keep producing one theatrical finale after another. Only 10 of the tournament’s 48 teams have managed to score at least 10 goals. Argentina have scored 10 goals after the 75th minute alone. Messi has logged late strikes against Algeria, Austria and Jordan too, albeit having no bearing on the match results.

Here’s a look at some of Argentina’s crucial comebacks:

Argentina 3-1 Switzerland from 1-1 (Quarter-final)

10′: Alexis Mac Allister gives Argentina an early lead.

67′: Dan Ndoye restores parity for Switzerland.

112′: Reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute, Switzerland defend heroically and edge within touching distance of penalties. Then comes the inevitable twist. Julian Alvarez curls a stunner into the top corner, past a flying Gregor Kobel, to give Argentina the lead.

121′: Lautaro Martinez puts the tie beyond the corridor of doubt, pushing Thiago Almada’s rebound off Kobel into the net.

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Argentina 3-2 Egypt from 0-2 down (Round of 16)

15′: The Pharaos draw first blood, as Yasser Ibrahim powers a header past Emiliano Martinez to give Egypt the lead.

67′: After having a goal chalked off for a foul on the other end of the pitch, Mostafa Zico eventually doubles his team’s advantage, tucking home a Haissem Hassan delivery.

79′: Lifeline for Argentina. Lionel Messi’s inch-perfect cross finds Cristian Romero unmarked, whose header is powerful enough to beat goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

83′: Another cross from Messi causes pandemonium in the Egyptian penalty box. The ball eventually rolls into the Argentine captain’s path, who hammers a left-footed rocket to make it 2-2.

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90+2′: Lautaro Martinez produces the cross of his life. Enzo Fernandez, despite standing only 5’10”, rises above everyone to head home a winner for the ages.

Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde from 1-1 (Round of 32)

29′: Messi scores his seventh goal of the tournament, rifling past one of the World Cup’s breakout stars, Vozinha.

59′: From an incredibly acute angle, Deroy Duarte threads his shot through the legs of centre-back Lisandro Martinez, and then past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. 1-1.

92′: Lisandro Martinez atones for his earlier mistake, scoring from almost the exact spot where Messi had opened the scoring.

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103′: Sidny Lopes Cabral produces a moment of pure magic, curling a shot into the net which should be in the running for the goal of the tournament.

111′: Like Switzerland, Cape Verde were also 10 minutes away from forcing a penalty shootout, until Romero’s glancing header from a corner struck centre-back Diney’s arm and rolled into the net. Upset averted.

Goals scored after 75th minute by the four semi-finalists:

1. Argentina — 10 (58.9% of total goals)

2. Spain — 3 ( 27.3% of total goals)

3. England — 3 (23.1% of total goals)

4. France — 3 (18.8% of total goals)