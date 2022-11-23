Saudi Arabia’s Yasser Al Shahrani flown to Germany for surgery after collision with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani has suffered a fractured jaw, broken facial bones and internal bleeding, after his collision with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais during their historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday.

Al-Shahrani was eventually stretchered off and gave the thumbs up to the crowd as he left, but the extent of his injuries were revealed once he got to the hospital.

Gulf Today has reported that t Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, ordered that the player be flown by private jet to Germany for treatment.

The incident took place in the stoppage minute; the defender copped a knee to the face after colliding with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in a horrific clash.

With Al-Shahrani lying unresponsive on the ground, referee Slavko Vincic made the bizarre call to allow play to continue.

On Monday, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was allowed to play on despite his own sickening head clash in their match with England.

Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, King Salman announced a snap public holiday for all workers and students in the kingdom in celebration of the win.

The gravity of the victory will eventually sink in. Saudi Arabia is a team that had only ever won three World Cup matches in its history prior to Tuesday’s game.