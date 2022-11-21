FIFA World Cup: Able support cast gives Messi and Argentina best shot at ultimate glory

Lionel Messi has a chance. It might not be as good a chance as on that night at the Maracana when one Mario Goetze took away what Argentina yearned for Messi the most. But it is a chance nonetheless.

While 2014 had the star names of Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero but a large imbalance otherwise, and 2018 saw the Argentines collide into a colossal French wall, the 2022 Argentina World Cup squad checks all the right boxes for what a modern football team should look like. Gods earn their name when men prop them up and Argentina might finally have that balance with the right kind of talent setting the game up for the best version of Messi to shine in what is surely his final World Cup.

It starts with the defence

One of the key statistics to look out for in this World Cup will be how high the defensive line for most teams is going to be. Argentina employ two of Nicolas Otamendi, Christian Romero and Lisandro Martinez at the heart of their defence. For the sake of maintaining that distinction between average teams and good ones, they must let go of Otamendi and play Martinez instead.

Despite lacking in height, Martinez provides the one crucial aspect of defending that sets La Albiceleste on the path to success. He plays near the halfway line and takes a high line of defence that is crucial for the rest of their plans to fall in line. From that vantage point, Martinez is even more crucial as he usually is the first stab at an interception, or a tackle when their opposition attempt to free up their attackers in a position of space. Apart from these two crucial aspects, it’s his reliability on the ball that should ideally assure him of a spot in the starting line-up. Martinez is not only a capable passer of the ball, but is also press-resistant. When opposition players try to harry him, the Argentine has the skill-set to shimmy away from dangerous positions. He also has the precision that comes with passing in tight spaces, with impeccable timing to boot .

A midfield to watch out

One of the advantages that Argentina have over other top teams at this World Cup is a settled midfield.

The combination of Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes provide them with a key metric – progressive play.

Simply put, the Argentine midfield has the ability to gather the ball and move it forward. They are dynamic in that they can pass the ball, carry it forward and press the opposition midfield when not in possession. De Paul ranks in the 89th percentile for progressive passes, while Paredes ranks in the 82nd – while making 93.5 percent of his passes.

How does this help? For starters, it doesn’t put the onus on Messi to come deep into midfield, collect the ball and then move it forward. The Argentine attacker’s burden is reduced with Messi often reiterating the trust he has in this team.

All that is left now is for Lionel Scaloni to pick his third midfielder. The injury to Giovani Lo Celso has reduced his options but a player he could very well look at is Exequiel Palacios. A midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, he has the ability to play as a complete midfielder for Argentina – providing tackles and interceptions in the high 80 percentiles while having the ability to make passes that reach their attackers.

A forward line of dreams

In Lautoro Martinez and Messi, they have the ability to hold the ball in the final third of the pitch. Martinez, Argentina’s No 9, often likes to drop back and pull a defender or two out of the opposition’s defensive line. The result – two attackers on the flank with space to exploit around the goalmouth.

It is here where Argentina can go one of two ways. They can either play an attacking trio of Angel Di Maria, Martinez and Messi. Or field Martinez and Di Maria as two strikers and allow Messi to roam as a shadow No. 9. Allowing Messi to operate between midfield and defence is a ploy that has been tried by Scaloni in the past – most recently when Argentina played Italy and won 3-0.

It is likely that the same takes place again when Argentina line up against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. A once-in-a-generation player not treated like a crown jewel but rather the brilliant brain of a high-functioning set of machines, each geared towards the common cause of playing football at a high level. The approach could deliver at a World Cup where there are no clear favourites.