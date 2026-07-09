9 people arrested after violence erupted in Argentina following win against Egypt

After a thrilling game between Argentina and Egypt, which Argentina won by 3-2, celebrations began in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires. However, as the night progressed, the celebrations turned violent with the police arresting at least nine people.
Thousands of people assembled to celebrate the victory; however, late in the night, some in the crowd started throwing bottles and stones at the police, forcing them to intervene.
“Police sources said at least nine people were arrested on charges including assault and resisting authority, causing damage and inflicting injuries. A large security operation remained in place around the Obelisk (place where celebrations were held in the city) and neighbouring streets as officers sought to prevent further disturbances,” quoted Argentina publication Buenos Aires Times.
“Officials said they were still investigating what triggered the unrest, which began while celebrations were ongoing. Police sources told local media many of those involved appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” it further stated.
Argentina President Javier Milei celebrated Lionel Messi’s comeback victory by congratulating the team on social media: “Come on Argentina! What a way to suffer,” he wrote.
Trailing 2-0 against Egypt with 11 minutes of regulation time to play on Tuesday, the defending champions rallied for an improbable 3-2 victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.
“We have a phenomenal group, a group that never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity. We’re always together,” said Enzo Fernandez, who scored the winning goal in stoppage time.
Argentina will play Switzerland in the next round on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
For much of Tuesday’s game, it looked like it would be a painful exit for the 39-year-old Lionel Messi in what might be the last of his six World Cups.
Egypt led after goals in each half from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico and could have been ahead 3-0 if not for a video review that ruled out another score.
Argentina looked down and out, its bid to be the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 all but dead.