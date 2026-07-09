9 people arrested after violence erupted in Argentina following win against Egypt

Crowd in Buenos Aires on the left and Lionel Messi on the right. (AP photo)

After a thrilling game between Argentina and Egypt, which Argentina won by 3-2, celebrations began in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires. However, as the night progressed, the celebrations turned violent with the police arresting at least nine people.

Thousands of people assembled to celebrate the victory; however, late in the night, some in the crowd started throwing bottles and stones at the police, forcing them to intervene.

“Police sources said at least nine people were arrested on charges including assault and resisting authority, causing damage and inflicting injuries. A large security operation remained in place around the Obelisk (place where celebrations were held in the city) and neighbouring streets as officers sought to prevent further disturbances,” quoted Argentina publication Buenos Aires Times.