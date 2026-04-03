Soaring cost of FIFA World Cup: One car parking pass equals 9 IPL final tickets

For the price of simply parking a car at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at this year’s FIFA World Cup, one can purchase approximately nine lower-tier tickets for an IPL final in Ahmedabad.

For a 27-mile train ride from Boston city centre to the Gillette Stadium, which will host seven World Cup matches, a fan can buy three tickets to any early-round Olympic event.

And for a single Category 1 World Cup final ticket, one could purchase 13 hospitality tickets for the T20 World Cup final, 10 Category 1 tickets for a Euros final, or 26 top-end tickets for the Wimbledon final.

The FIFA World Cup, which begins in a little over two months, will be the costliest for a fan in the history of the competition. The USA, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the tournament from June 11 to July 19. However, the fans are likely to bear the brunt of the rising costs, not just tickets but also the internal commute, especially in the USA, which will host 78 out of 104 matches.

Following the conclusion of the qualification race on Wednesday, it was reported that FIFA significantly increased the highest ticket price for the World Cup final. The cost for one Category 1 ticket for the tournament decider has soared to $10,990 (approx ₹10,18,122). Previously, the most premium ticket category had been priced at $8,680 (₹8,04,122).

For the final scheduled on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, category-two tickets climbed from $5,270 (₹4,88,217) to $7,380 (₹6,83,689). Meanwhile, category-three tickets rose from $3,960 (₹3,66,857) to $5,785 (₹5,35,927).

A category-one ticket for the opening match between Mexico and Canada at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City cost $2,985 (₹2,76,534), while category-two tickets were priced at $2,260 (₹2,09,368) and category-three at $1,410 (₹1,30,623).

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The tickets for this edition of the World Cup are being sold using a dynamic pricing model — a controversial system, in which prices fluctuate depending on demand.

Tickets are just one aspect for travelling fans to negotiate in a tournament that’s likely to drain many fans’ pockets.

$300 for parking

At some venues, a parking spot will be costlier than a match ticket. For instance, at the SoFi Stadium in California, which will host eight games, parking prices start at $300. Curiously, a Category 3 ticket for some matches is priced at $140, half of the parking rate.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, most stadiums were largely accessible by public transport. That isn’t the case for many of the 2026 edition venues. Due to the poor connectivity via public transport, most spectators are likely to be forced to take their own vehicles. However, parking spots are at a premium.

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According to The Athletic, FIFA is charging around $175 on average for parking spots at games in the United States. At New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, a spot at the American Dream mall, which is across the highway from the stadium, parking a car will cost $225 for a group-stage match.

In Miami, the cost has soared from $75 in November to $175 in February for a majority of the group games and for high-demand games like Colombia vs Portugal, it costs up to $250. In Houston, a parking pass for an oversized vehicle can cost up to $700, the Houston Chronicle reported.

$75 for public transport

In cities that offer public transport, the ticket prices will be quadrupled. The New York Times reported that round-trip train tickets between Boston city centre and Gillette Stadium, roughly 27 miles away, will cost $75. In normal times, a return ticket costs $20. Last week, when France and Brazil played a FIFA friendly at the venue, spectators paid up to $30 per person. The price hike, the city officials said, was to recover costs incurred in upgrading the infrastructure. The 65,000-seater venue is scheduled to hold seven matches during the World Cup, including a round-of-32 game and a quarter-final.

At Qatar 2022, ticket-holders received free access to Doha’s metro system throughout the World Cup. Similarly, at the 2024 Euros in Germany, match ticket holders were given free access to public transport.

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Up to $15,000 in visa bond

In addition to all these expenses, travelling fans from some countries will have to shell out thousands of dollars extra. The Athletic reported that fans from hand-picked countries must deposit up to $15,000 in bond payments to be granted a tourist visa to enter the United States. FIFA, the website reported, ‘is privately pressing the Trump administration to make exemptions for players’.

Following policy changes by the Trump administration, nationals from 50 countries travelling to the US on a business or tourist visa are subject to bond payments. This will impact spectators intending to travel from Algeria, Cape Verde, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Tunisia and Cape Verde, who qualified for the men’s World Cup for the first time in its history.

Citing sources, The Athletic reported that a bond of $5,000 will be reserved for children entering the US, while $10,000 or $15,000 for adults.

A pricey affair

A Category 1 ticket for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup, between Mexico and South Africa, is priced at $2,985. A ticket in the same category for the final will cost $10,990. This is significantly higher than premium tickets at other major international events.

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Olympics: At the Paris Games, almost half of the 10 million tickets on sale were available for $58. Costliest tickets for marquee events like the men’s basketball final and medal sessions in swimming were at $1,061.

Euro 2024 final: The Category 1 ticket cost $1,082. The more expensive ‘premium seats’ were priced at $2,164.

UEFA Champions League final: A Category 1 ticket was priced at $1,128. The supporters of the two participating clubs are offered tickets at $82.

Previous FIFA World Cups: From 2006 to 2022, a Category 1 ticket to a World Cup opener would cost between $600 and $725, after adjusting for inflation.

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Wimbledon: The costliest official ticket for 2025 Wimbledon final was priced at $315.

2026 ICC T20 World Cup final: Standard prices ranged from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000. Premium seating is priced between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, while hospitality suites cost ₹50,000–₹75,000.