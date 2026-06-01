Zee lands 2026 FIFA World Cup rights in India days before start of tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally got an official broadcaster in India just over a week before the start of the tournament. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said on Monday that it has reached a deal with FIFA, football’s global governing body, in which it will broadcast “39 global football events”, including the World Cup this year, the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2030 FIFA World Cup as well.

The matches will be shown on its newly launched Unite8 Sports channels – Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, and will be streamed on Zee5.

More to come…