Why FIFA has banned water bottles from 2026 World Cup

When Fifa released its code of conduct for stadiums, it had allowed spectators to carry empty, transparent and reusable water cans. However, it has now banned all water bottles alongside cups, jars and cans which were already on the prohibited list. (AP Photo)

Spectators heading to the World Cup venues will not be allowed to take reusable water bottles owing to safety reasons. In a last-minute change to its stadium’s code of conduct, Fifa said it has been forced to take the call keeping the well being of the players, match officials and fans in mind.

When Fifa released its code of conduct for stadiums, it had allowed spectators to carry empty, transparent and reusable water cans. However, it has now banned all water bottles alongside cups, jars and cans which were already on the prohibited list.

“Fifa is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” it said. “Fifa made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.