Why FIFA has banned water bottles from 2026 World Cup

Spectators heading to the World Cup venues will not be allowed to take reusable water bottles owing to safety reasons. In a last-minute change to its stadium’s code of conduct, Fifa said it has been forced to take the call keeping the well being of the players, match officials and fans in mind.
When Fifa released its code of conduct for stadiums, it had allowed spectators to carry empty, transparent and reusable water cans. However, it has now banned all water bottles alongside cups, jars and cans which were already on the prohibited list.
“Fifa is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” it said. “Fifa made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.
“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations and Fifa is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”
The decision has raised concerns among the spectators regarding access to water as temperatures in some of the venues are expected to be in high 200C.
Football’s world governing body has said measures would be in place to deal with the heat conditions. “Fifa works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint,” it said.
While there would no free drinking water, FIFA has said “Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the Fifa World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”
The decision to ban water bottles has received sharp reactions from fan groups. One of England’s fans groups called Free Lions hit out at FIFA. “What next? Sun cream banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums? For all of the effort they are going to with ‘drinks breaks’ for the players, this is such a strange, late change. In all of our discussions, free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by Fifa that this would be the case and that fans will have the ability to bring their own water bottle,” it posted on X
“Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab. For how hot the stadiums will be, many in open air, just let fans bring a bottle if they want to. We hope the water fountains in stadiums will still be free, hopefully you aren’t charged in the queue!” the fan group statement read.