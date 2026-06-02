FIFA World Cup 2026: Full friendlies schedule of top teams before group stage matches

FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's a look at the friendly matches that the teams including Argentina, France, Portugal, Spain, England and others will feature in ahead of World Cup group-stage action.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 02:34 PM IST
FIFA World Cup: Here's who Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina face in friendlies before group-stage action. (Reuters Photo)FIFA World Cup: Here's who Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina face in friendlies before group-stage action. (Reuters Photo)
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FIFA World Cup 2026: In 10 days, the FIFA World Cup will open arms to its biggest edition yet with 48 teams gearing up for glory across month-long action in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The teams have begun their preparations in their designated Team Base Training (TNT) camps across the three nations with a bunch of friendly matches left to firm up their formations and tactics heading into league-stage action.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 squads: Final player lists and rosters of all 48 teams

Here’s a look at the schedule of the top teams ahead of their group-stage matches.

France (FIFA Ranking 1)

Friendlies: Colombia 1-3 France (May 30), France v Ivory Coast (June 5) and France v Northern Ireland (June 9)

France FIFA WC schedule (Group I): France v Senegal (June 17), France v Iraq (June 23), France v Norway (June 27)

Spain (FIFA Ranking: 2)

Friendlies: Spain vs Iraq (June 5), Spain vs Peru (June 9)

Spain FIFA WC schedule (Group H): Spain v Cape Verde (June 15), Spain v Saudi Arabia (June 21), Spain v Uruguay (June 27)

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Argentina (FIFA Ranking: 3)

Friendlies: Argentina v Honduras (June 7), Argentina vs Iceland (June 10)

Argentina FIFA WC schedule (Group J): Argentina vs Algeria (June 17), Argentina vs Austria (June 22), Argentina vs Jordan (June 28)

England (FIFA Ranking: 4)

Friendlies: England vs New Zealand (June 7), England vs Costa Rica (June 11)

England FIFA WC schedule (Group L): England v Croatia (June 18), England v Ghana (June 24), England v Panama (June 28).

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Portugal (FIFA Ranking: 5)

Friendlies: Portugal vs Chile (June 6), Portugal vs Nigeria (June 11)

Portugal FIFA WC schedule (Group K): Portugal vs DR Congo (June 17), Portugal vs Uzbekistan (June 23), Portugal vs Colombia (June 28).

Brazil (FIFA Ranking: 6)

Friendlies: Brazil 6-2 Panama (June 1), Brazil v Egypt (June 7)

Brazil FIFA WC schedule (Group C): Brazil v Morocco (June 14), Brazil vs Haiti (June 20), Brazil vs Scotland (June 25)

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Netherlands (FIFA Ranking: 7)

Friendlies: Netherlands vs Algeria (June 4), Netherlands vs Uzbekistan (June 9)

Netherlands FIFA WC schedule (Group F): Netherlands vs Japan (June 15), Netherlands vs Sweden (June 20), Netherlands vs Tunisia (June 26)

Germany (FIFA Ranking: 10)

Friendlies: Germany 4-0 Finland (June 1), Germany vs USA (June 7)

Germany FIFA WC schedule (Group E): Germany v Curacao (June 14), Germany vs Ivory Coast (June 21), Germany vs Ecuador (June 26).

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