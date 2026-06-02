FIFA World Cup 2026: Full friendlies schedule of top teams before group stage matches

FIFA World Cup: Here's who Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina face in friendlies before group-stage action. (Reuters Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026: In 10 days, the FIFA World Cup will open arms to its biggest edition yet with 48 teams gearing up for glory across month-long action in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The teams have begun their preparations in their designated Team Base Training (TNT) camps across the three nations with a bunch of friendly matches left to firm up their formations and tactics heading into league-stage action.

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Here’s a look at the schedule of the top teams ahead of their group-stage matches.

France (FIFA Ranking 1)

Friendlies: Colombia 1-3 France (May 30), France v Ivory Coast (June 5) and France v Northern Ireland (June 9)

France FIFA WC schedule (Group I): France v Senegal (June 17), France v Iraq (June 23), France v Norway (June 27)