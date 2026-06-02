FIFA World Cup 2026: Full friendlies schedule of top teams before group stage matches

FIFA World Cup 2026: In 10 days, the FIFA World Cup will open arms to its biggest edition yet with 48 teams gearing up for glory across month-long action in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The teams have begun their preparations in their designated Team Base Training (TNT) camps across the three nations with a bunch of friendly matches left to firm up their formations and tactics heading into league-stage action.
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Friendlies: Colombia 1-3 France (May 30), France v Ivory Coast (June 5) and France v Northern Ireland (June 9)
France FIFA WC schedule (Group I): France v Senegal (June 17), France v Iraq (June 23), France v Norway (June 27)
Friendlies: Spain vs Iraq (June 5), Spain vs Peru (June 9)
Spain FIFA WC schedule (Group H): Spain v Cape Verde (June 15), Spain v Saudi Arabia (June 21), Spain v Uruguay (June 27)
Friendlies: Argentina v Honduras (June 7), Argentina vs Iceland (June 10)
Argentina FIFA WC schedule (Group J): Argentina vs Algeria (June 17), Argentina vs Austria (June 22), Argentina vs Jordan (June 28)
Friendlies: England vs New Zealand (June 7), England vs Costa Rica (June 11)
England FIFA WC schedule (Group L): England v Croatia (June 18), England v Ghana (June 24), England v Panama (June 28).
Friendlies: Portugal vs Chile (June 6), Portugal vs Nigeria (June 11)
Portugal FIFA WC schedule (Group K): Portugal vs DR Congo (June 17), Portugal vs Uzbekistan (June 23), Portugal vs Colombia (June 28).
Friendlies: Brazil 6-2 Panama (June 1), Brazil v Egypt (June 7)
Brazil FIFA WC schedule (Group C): Brazil v Morocco (June 14), Brazil vs Haiti (June 20), Brazil vs Scotland (June 25)
Friendlies: Netherlands vs Algeria (June 4), Netherlands vs Uzbekistan (June 9)
Netherlands FIFA WC schedule (Group F): Netherlands vs Japan (June 15), Netherlands vs Sweden (June 20), Netherlands vs Tunisia (June 26)
Friendlies: Germany 4-0 Finland (June 1), Germany vs USA (June 7)
Germany FIFA WC schedule (Group E): Germany v Curacao (June 14), Germany vs Ivory Coast (June 21), Germany vs Ecuador (June 26).