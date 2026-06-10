FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 defenders to watch out for

Top 5 Defenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: With the FIFA World Cup knocking at the door, an array of stars have landed in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the hosts of this year’s edition. With 104 matches and 48 teams, this promises to be one of the biggest spectacles in the history of modern football as the eyes of the whole world will be trained on this tournament for the next 40+ days.

With a lot of star forwards and midfielders, defenders more often than not get a little sidelined in the tournament of this magnitude. But since the evolution of the game for modern times, defenders, especially right-backs and left-backs have morphed into lethal counter-attacking machines, capable of finding gaps in the opponent halves.

Here’s a list of the top 5 defenders to look out for in this World Cup in no particular order

Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil)

Gabriel has been the rock of Arsenal’s defence this season with his on point defending as well as being a threat in the air from the gunners’ infamous corner routines. He, alongside William Saliba, shored up the heart of Arsenal’s defence, guiding them to their first Premier League title after 22 years. The Brazilian defender almost became a Champions League winner as well, keeping PSG at bay with the scores 1-1 after extra time but a costly penalty miss from Gabriel shattered those chances. The 28-year-old is still in his prime and will have a shot of redeeming himself next year. But for now, he’ll be looking to win the big one with Brazil who will be desperate for their 6th World Cup title.

William Saliba (France)

Like his Arsenal teammate Gabroel, Saliba provided much needed stability to the Gunners’ backline which went a long way in them clinching the EPL title. The duo had almost kept the free-scoring PSG out as well, yielding just one goal in 120 mins. After the UCL final, he and France had suffered an injury scare due to a back injury but he has been cleared to return a few days ahead of the World Cup. That’ll be a big relief for France who will be depending on the big centreback to shore up the back with Inrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The big, burly centreback van Djik hasn’t had the best of seasons with Liverpool with the Reds finishing 5th after failing to defend their title. The 34-year-old, however, has been an asset in any team he plays in with his leadership skills and intelligent placement while defending, capable of intercepting on the ground or in the air. In attack too, the over 6 foot defender is a threat in the opponent penalty box, more often than not bulleting his headers past the keeper. With the Oranje gunning for their first World Cup title, van Djik will be key to break the jinx.

Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Hakimi has always been one to look out for since his days plying his trade for Inter Milan but he finally burst into life in the 2022 World Cup when he helped Morocco to the semifinal, a first for any African country, ultimately bowing out to France. However, his audacious panenka spot kick against Spain to dump them out of the 2022 World Cup will live long in memory. Since then, Hakimi’s stock has only reason with his speed down the wings terrorizing opponents as he guided PSG to back to back Champions League triumphs.

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Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Hakimi’s PSG colleague Mendes also shares almost the same accolades as the former but more often than not goes under the radar. With his speed and energy on the left flank, Mendes can easily whizz past opponents and unleash a dangerous cross or twinkle toe into their defences. But with PSG filled with stars, Mendes is more of a low profile player, doing his job silently. But the pacy left back will be vital for Portugal if they hope to create an impact in this World Cup.

Honourable mentions: Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), Willian Pacho (Ecuador), Marquinhos (Brazil), David Alaba (Austria), Nicolas Tagliafico (Argentina), Ruben Dias (Portugal)