FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain vs Cape Verde Football LIVE Score: ESP open campaign against minnows CPV in crucial Group H clash

FIFA World Cup, Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score: ESP take on CPV in Group H opening clash.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Score Updates: 2010 champions Spain will finally be action after 3 days of the commencement of the World Cup when they take on minnows Cape Verde in the opening fixture of Group H at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Spanish armada will look to make short work of the World Cup debutants before the tougher fixtures against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia roll in.

It is for precisely that reason Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente might opt to start with a second-string side so that their main players are well rested before the Uruguay and Saudi Arabia clashes. Víctor Muñoz, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal recently came back from spurts of injuries in the build up so they might play just cameo roles in this one.

Story continues below this ad Their opponents Cape Verde, meanwhile, will hope for a more spirited showing than their fellow debutants Curacao who were thrashed by Germany 7-1 on Sunday night. Cape Verde have been predicted to finish 4th in the Group but the second-smallest nation to qualify after Iceland in 2018, will want to spring in a surprise or two. FOLLOW SPAIN VS CAPE VERDE GROUP H WORLD CUP MATCH BELOW Live Updates Jun 15, 2026 06:56 PM IST ESP vs CPV FIFA World Cup LIVE: Head to head Spain and Cape Verde haven't ever played against one another, even in friendlies. So the World Cup clash between the two teams will be the first time they ever go head to head which is a historic moment in itself. Jun 15, 2026 06:44 PM IST Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups ESP: Unai Simon (GK); Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres CPV: Vozinha (GK); Joao Paulo, Logan Costa, Pico, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo; Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Ryan Mendes; Dailon Livramento Jun 15, 2026 06:41 PM IST ESP vs CPV FIFA World Cup LIVE: Can Cape Verde avoid Curacao's fate? Cape Verde are the second smallest nation after Iceland in 2018, to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. It's a big moment for the players and fans but they need to be vary of the gulf in quality. They just need to look at how another debutant Curacao was thumped by a ruthless German team on Sunday night to know what might await them against Spain. Or they could pull off an upset. This is football after all. Jun 15, 2026 06:36 PM IST Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome 2010 champions Spain will start off their World Cup 2026 campaign against debutants Cape Verde in the Group H opener at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia on Monday. Spain are the overwhelming favourites to win the whole thing while Cape Verde are tipped to finish last in this group which also has Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Follow us live to find out who comes out on top tonight. Spain's starting players pose for a team photo prior to an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Spain at 2026 World Cup: De la Fuente’s continuity project arrives as favourites Luis de la Fuente bears little resemblance, in temperament, to Jose Mourinho. Spain’s head coach possesses none of the Portuguese’s rodomontade. Such is his commitment to humility that when Deportivo Alaves sacked him three months into the job, midfielder Carlos Indiano suggested it was partly because de la Fuente was too nice. (READ MORE)

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