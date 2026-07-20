The World Cup is over. Spain’s coaching revolution isn’t

“The coach,” Johan Cruyff liked to say, “is the most important player in the team.”

Nearly three decades after he transformed Spanish football, the 2026 World Cup felt like the ultimate vindication of that philosophy.

Spain reached the final under Luis de la Fuente. Standing opposite him was Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni – an Argentine who earned his UEFA Pro Licence through the Spanish coaching system. De la Fuente, quite fittingly, had even been one of Scaloni’s instructors.

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The subplot of the final was teacher versus student. Yet, that was only the latest exhibit in Spanish football’s extraordinary coaching revolution.

Just weeks before the World Cup kicked off, the Champions League final had featured two Spanish coaches – Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique. Unai Emery had won the Europa League. In England, Arteta’s Arsenal finished ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Luis Enrique had already guided Paris Saint-Germain to another Ligue 1 title.

Look around the world’s biggest leagues and competitions, and Spanish coaches are everywhere. Nearly 20 percent of coaches in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues – England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France – are Spanish, according to research by Roberto Lopez del Campo of the La Liga Business School. At this World Cup, three teams besides Spain were led by Spanish managers.

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, right, watches action during the World Cup final match against Argentina. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, right, watches action during the World Cup final match against Argentina. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Spanish coaches in India

The influence stretches well beyond Europe. In India, the ‘S’ in the Indian Super League might as well stand for ‘Spanish’. Spanish coaches have won more than half of the league’s titles, while clubs have increasingly adopted Spanish methodologies in everything from academy structures to tactical identity.

Even where Spanish coaches haven’t reached, Spanish ideas often have.

It is an extraordinary concentration of influence. Not since Italy dominated the tactical imagination of the 1980s, or Germany reshaped pressing after Euro 2000, has one country exerted such authority over football’s dugouts.

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The obvious question is: why Spain? The answer begins with failure.

For much of the 20th century, Spain were football’s great underachievers. They produced gifted players but rarely converted promise into trophies. Quarterfinal exits became a national curse. The group-stage elimination at the 1998 World Cup, followed by the controversial defeat to South Korea four years later, reinforced a growing belief that Spanish football possessed talent but lacked a coherent identity.

The roots of the answer lay with Cruyff.

At Barcelona, he changed the questions coaches asked. Instead of, ‘Can he run?’, they began asking, ‘Can he think?’ Instead of teaching players where to stand, they taught them why to stand there. Every academy side was expected to speak the same football language so that ideas – not just players – flowed seamlessly to the first team.

The rest of Spain soon followed.

At around the same time, the Spanish Football Federation quietly reimagined coaching itself. Becoming a coach was no longer viewed as the natural next step for an ex-player with a famous name. It became a profession. Licence courses resembled university degrees, with aspiring coaches studying pedagogy, psychology, physiology, sports science and tactical methodology alongside practical work on the pitch.

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The same rigour filtered through the country’s academies. Barcelona’s La Masia became the world’s most famous football school. But Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Real Sociedad built similar pathways, in which coaches progressed through the age groups just as players did. An Under-12 coach wasn’t merely chasing victories; he was laying the foundations for the first team.

The proof was in the proverbial pudding, and it arrived over the next two decades. Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and David Silva gave Spain its greatest national team, winning the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. At almost the same time, Guardiola’s Barcelona redefined club football.

Most assumed Spain’s gift to football was tiki-taka. It wasn’t. Spain’s greatest export turned out not to be a formation but a way of thinking.

That is why Guardiola’s football looks different from Luis Enrique’s, why Arteta has adapted Spanish principles to the Premier League, why Xabi Alonso blends positional play with German organisation, and why Scaloni’s Argentina became world champions without trying to imitate Spain.

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Scaloni is perhaps the perfect embodiment of that legacy. Born in Argentina, developed as a player in Spain and educated through the Spanish coaching system, he carried those ideas back home without becoming a copy of anyone.

De la Fuente still remembers the young Argentine sitting in the front row of his coaching classes. “Leo was always debating,” he recalled in an interview with The Guardian. “He had that restlessness, that way of challenging you. ‘I don’t see it that way.’ He was always arguing.”

It is an anecdote that captures the essence of Spain’s football culture. Coaches are encouraged not merely to absorb ideas but to question them, refine them and eventually make them their own. That is how Spain became football’s great coaching university.

The World Cup final is over. Spain’s coaching revolution isn’t.