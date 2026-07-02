World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule: Qualified teams, match dates

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway to a spectacular start with a set of pulsating fixtures taking the excitement to the final whistle.
On Wednesday, Belgium scripted a sensational 3-2 comeback win after trailing up until the 86th minute against Senegal. Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and captain Youri Tielemans within the next three minutes erased Senegal’s lead. Tielemans then produced a stunning moment in the last possible minute of extra-time, at 124:44 minutes, from the penalty spot. The goal is the latest recorded strike in the history of the FIFA World Cup, breaking Senegal’s hearts. The Red Devils will next face co-hosts USA in the last 16.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luka Modric: Eight years after the Ballon d’Or duel
How two teammates fought on pitch, then saved Belgium’s World Cup
Earlier, heavyweights Germany and Netherlands were dumped out from the knockouts after penalty shoot-out defeats to Paraguay and Morocco.
Which teams have qualified for the Round of 16?
As of July 2, 2026, 10 of 16 teams have been confirmed for the round of 16, namely co-hosts Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, United States and Belgium.
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 16 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|89
|July 4
|Canada vs Morocco
|10:30 PM
|Houston
|90
|July 5
|Paraguay vs France
|2:30 AM
|Philadelphia
|91
|July 6
|Brazil vs Norway
|1:30 AM
|East Rutherford
|92
|July 6
|Mexico vs England
|5:30 AM
|Mexico City
|93
|July7
|Portugal/Croatia vs Spain/Austria*
|12:30 AM
|Arlington
|94
|July 7
|United States vs Belgium
|5:30 AM
|Seattle
|95
|July 7
|Argentina/Cape Verde vs Australia/Egypt
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta
|96
|July 8
|Switzerland/Algeria vs Colombia/Ghana
|1:30 AM
|Vancouver
When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals?
The quarter-finals will be played between July 10 and July 12 across Foxborough, Inglewood, Miami Gardens and Kansas City.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 results
– Updated as of July 2, 2026