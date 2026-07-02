World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule: Qualified teams, match dates

FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina will aim to seal their spots on Thursday and Friday. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway to a spectacular start with a set of pulsating fixtures taking the excitement to the final whistle.

On Wednesday, Belgium scripted a sensational 3-2 comeback win after trailing up until the 86th minute against Senegal. Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and captain Youri Tielemans within the next three minutes erased Senegal’s lead. Tielemans then produced a stunning moment in the last possible minute of extra-time, at 124:44 minutes, from the penalty spot. The goal is the latest recorded strike in the history of the FIFA World Cup, breaking Senegal’s hearts. The Red Devils will next face co-hosts USA in the last 16.