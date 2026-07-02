World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule: Qualified teams, match dates

Check the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 schedule, including fixtures, dates, kick-off times, qualified teams and knockout bracket updates.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 08:57 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina will aim to seal their spots on Thursday and Friday. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina will aim to seal their spots on Thursday and Friday. (AP Photo)
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FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway to a spectacular start with a set of pulsating fixtures taking the excitement to the final whistle.

On Wednesday, Belgium scripted a sensational 3-2 comeback win after trailing up until the 86th minute against Senegal. Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and captain Youri Tielemans within the next three minutes erased Senegal’s lead. Tielemans then produced a stunning moment in the last possible minute of extra-time, at 124:44 minutes, from the penalty spot. The goal is the latest recorded strike in the history of the FIFA World Cup, breaking Senegal’s hearts. The Red Devils will next face co-hosts USA in the last 16.

Earlier, heavyweights Germany and Netherlands were dumped out from the knockouts after penalty shoot-out defeats to Paraguay and Morocco.

Which teams have qualified for the Round of 16?

As of July 2, 2026, 10 of 16 teams have been confirmed for the round of 16, namely co-hosts Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, United States and Belgium.

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match Schedule

Match No Date Round of 16 Match Time (IST) Venue
89 July 4 Canada vs Morocco 10:30 PM Houston
90 July 5 Paraguay vs France 2:30 AM Philadelphia
91 July 6 Brazil vs Norway 1:30 AM East Rutherford
92 July 6 Mexico vs England 5:30 AM Mexico City
93 July7 Portugal/Croatia vs Spain/Austria* 12:30 AM Arlington
94 July 7 United States vs Belgium 5:30 AM Seattle
95 July 7 Argentina/Cape Verde vs Australia/Egypt 9:30 PM Atlanta
96 July 8 Switzerland/Algeria vs Colombia/Ghana 1:30 AM Vancouver

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals?

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The quarter-finals will be played between July 10 and July 12 across Foxborough, Inglewood, Miami Gardens and Kansas City.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 results

  • South Africa 0-1 Canada
  • Brazil 2-1 Japan
  • Germany 1-1 (3-4 p) Paraguay
  • Netherlands 1-1 (2-3 p) Morocco
  • Cote d’Ivoire 1-2 Norway
  • France 3-0 Sweden
  • Mexico 2-0 Ecuador
  • England 2-1 Congo DR
  • Belgium 3-2 Senegal
  • United States 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina
  • Spain vs Austria
  • Portugal vs Croatia
  • Switzerland vs Algeria
  • Australia vs Egypt
  • Argentina vs Cape Verde
  • Colombia vs Ghana

– Updated as of July 2, 2026

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