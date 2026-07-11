FIFA World Cup 2026: Who are the referees for Argentina vs Switzerland quarter-final?

Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final: Defending champions Argentina are set to take on a highly defensive unit in the form of Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday night.
It has been confirmed by FIFA that Portuguese official João Pinheiro will take charge of the match, a decision that hasn’t sat well with the Argentine fans because of the referee’s controversial history in major international competitions.
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Argentina enter the contest on the back of a sensational 3-2 comeback win against Egypt in the Round of 16. Being 2-0 down till the 78th minute, goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez within a space of 14 minutes secured Argentina’s place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Switzerland defeated Colombia on penalties (4-3) to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1954.
The officials selected by FIFA for this interesting matchup consists of the following list of referees:
Know more about the referees for the Argentina vs Switzerland quarter-final
Joao Pinheiro (Match Referee)
The 38-year old Portuguese international has been handed the task by FIFA to officiate this quarter-final. Pinheiro has been listed with FIFA since 2016, but this is his first major international tournament officiating from the middle of the pitch. He has been officiating in the Primeira Liga since 2015.
During this World Cup, he has been involved in a game with Switzerland before too when he managed their 4-1 group-stage win over Bosnia and Herzegovina (where he issued a straight red card to a Bosnian player Tarik Mehremović and issued three yellow cards in a physically contested battle). He also officiated Canada’s 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32.
He has been labelled controversial as during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG, after an apparent handball by João Neves inside the penalty area, he failed to award a penalty to the German champions. The incident sparked outrage within the Bavarians, particularly because the VAR team never instructed Pinheiro to review the play on the monitor. The decision is still remembered by German media and Bayern supporters as one of the most controversial officiating moments of the European season.
In a game where anything can go wrong even by the barest of margins, both sides will be hopeful that the result is based on fair play on the field rather than controversial decisions.
Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia (Assistant Referees)
Bruno Jesus has been listed as an official assistant referee with FIFA since 2018. He serves as an assistant referee in major competitions like UEFA Champions League, Euro Qualifiers and also served in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. He officiates regularly in the Portuguese top flight. Prior to this quarter-final, Jesus officiated the group-stage match alongside Pinheiro between Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as Canada’s Round of 32 win over South Africa.
Luciano Maia has been as an official FIFA Assistant Referee listed since 2022. He frequently operates alongside Pinheiro and Jesus as a part of the Portuguese officiating trio in Liga Portugal, the UEFA Champions League, and high-profile European tournaments.
Drew Fischer (Fourth Official)
The 46-year old Canadian official has been listed with FIFA since 2015. He has officiated over 200 games in the Major League Soccer. Fischer is highly regarded by FIFA for his technical VAR skills. He has acted as a key Video Assistant Referee during the 2022 Qatar World Cup (including a semi-final), the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the Olympic Games. During this World Cup, Fischer has taken charge of France vs. Iraq and Ghana vs. Croatia games in the group stages, before refereeing the intense Round of 32 clash where Argentina edged out Cape Verde in a thrilling 3-2 win.
Michael Barwegen (Reserve Assistant Referee)
Barwegen is an official assistant referee listed with FIFA since 2018. Often appointed alongside fellow Canadians Drew Fischer and Lyes Arfa, together, they made history as the first-ever all-Canadian referee crew to take charge of a men’s FIFA World Cup match, officiating tournament games including Croatia vs. Ghana and Argentina vs. Cape Verde.
Written by Madhav Sachdeva, an intern with the online sports desk