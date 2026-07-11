FIFA World Cup 2026: Who are the referees for Argentina vs Switzerland quarter-final?

Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final: Defending champions Argentina are set to take on a highly defensive unit in the form of Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday night.

It has been confirmed by FIFA that Portuguese official João Pinheiro will take charge of the match, a decision that hasn’t sat well with the Argentine fans because of the referee’s controversial history in major international competitions.

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Argentina enter the contest on the back of a sensational 3-2 comeback win against Egypt in the Round of 16. Being 2-0 down till the 78th minute, goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez within a space of 14 minutes secured Argentina’s place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Switzerland defeated Colombia on penalties (4-3) to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1954.

The officials selected by FIFA for this interesting matchup consists of the following list of referees: